Meadville Pike in Venango County to be Closed for Nearby Work

​Meadville Pike (Route 4006) will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 322 in the City of Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County for two weeks.

The roadway is expected to close June 13, 2022, weather permitting, and to reopen June 27, 2022. A detour will be posted using Route 322 and Patchel Run Road (Route 4003).

The closure is necessary in order for the County of Venango to make repairs near the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

