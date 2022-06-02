Traffic Alert for Main Street Waterline Replacement Project in Brookville Borough

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning June 20, 2022, for Main Street (State Route 322) in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County as a waterline is replaced.

On June 20, contractor, Terra Works of Clarion, PA will be installing a twelve-inch watermain and water service branch lines from the watermain to the building frontage. The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday with work beginning at 7:00 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule. Some night work may occur for cross cutting work across Main Street.



Most work will take place in the parking space areas along Main Street, but there will some lane closures with flaggers directing traffic as needed. Work will begin at Marlin Street, just above the signal light at State Route 36 and State Route 322 intersection and extend to Franklin Avenue.

The contractor, Brookville Municipal Authority and Brookville Borough will work closely with business owners to ensure that adequate parking is provided to the businesses and to minimize the number of parking spots closed at any time for construction activities. Sidewalk detours can be expected as needed.

The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of November 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

