PatchMaster Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®
PatchMaster recognized for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.CHESTER , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster was recently recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® honored PatchMaster for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”
"PatchMaster is built on the foundation of outstanding customer service, best-in-class training and the success of following a proven business model that offers today’s entrepreneur the perfect opportunity to build a thriving, scalable home service business," said PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. "On behalf of the more than 62 franchises operating in 123 territories across the U.S. and Canada, we are honored by this recognition. Despite the challenges many businesses faced over the past two years, we continued to grow, which is a testament to the strong partnership between the PatchMaster brand and its franchisees.”
In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. PatchMaster’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
To view PatchMaster in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
