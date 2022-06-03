Invest in My Health Corp. is Now Open
We provide intravenous vitamin infusion, NAD+, and ketamine therapy for the treatment of many health conditions, overall wellness, and health optimization.
Be yourself, accept who you are, accept who others are too...chase your ambitions, or don't. Perhaps your ambition is simply to be peaceful. Whatever it is you choose to do, give yourself peace.”MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola Salon #21, 300 Main Street, Madison, New Jersey 07940
— Donna Ashworth
Julia Bramwell MD is proud to announce the grand opening of her new medical practice, Invest in My Health Corp. in Madison, New Jersey on June 1, 2022.
Dr. Bramwell is a Board Certified Pediatrician with three decades of experience in medicine. Dr. Bramwell decided to pivot in her medical career and have a setting where she could partner with her clients to benefit their health. Invest in My Health Corp. is a unique medical practice that offers treatment for healthy people as an illness prevention strategy as well as treatment for illness or injury. Dr. Bramwell provides IV vitamin and nutrient infusion therapies such as B-complex, B12, magnesium, high dose vitamin C, glutathione, and other amino acids. The intramuscular or intravenous injections are curated based on the client's medical needs. Price ranges from $20 for a B12 injection up to $350 for IV infusion, based on the ingredients. There are options for people with various health needs and financial requirements.
Invest in My Health Corp. offers the capability to perform blood testing to better understand your biochemistry. Additional treatments include IV NAD+ therapy for healthy aging, depression, memory problems, illness, and addiction recovery. Dr. Bramwell has obtained additional training in order to safely provide low-dose IV ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and pain syndromes. Dr. Bramwell states “My interest in these modalities comes after experiencing my own health struggles and learning about the connection between past emotional trauma and its detrimental effects on physical and mental health. I want to share my wisdom as it pertains to medical care and help people truly heal. Here, you are a client and not a patient. And there is a difference.” Treatments are safe and closely monitored for any unpleasant reactions. A client fills out a medical history and consent form prior to treatment. For more information and to book a visit go to http://InvestinMyHealth.com
Julia Bramwell MD
Invest in My Health corp.
bestlife@investinmyhealth.com
