Milestone Church’s Haslet Location Participates in Largest Serve Day Yet

On April 30th, 2022, Milestone Church in Haslet completed their annual Serve Day with the largest number of participants yet seen. Serve Day is a day each year where all three Milestone Church campuses gather their members to participate in multiple compassion projects and impact the surrounding region.

This year’s Serve Day saw over 200 service projects active across the region, and 4,000 volunteers across all three campuses–Keller, Haslet, and McKinney–coming together to help serve local communities. 400 volunteers came from the Haslet campus, 1,200 volunteers were participating in their first Serve Day, volunteering to improve the lives in the DFW Metroplex, extending all the way to Midland.

The available Serve Day projects served a variety of needs, goals, and abilities. Some projects aligned with local governments and cities as a whole to clear out code violations or other similar needs. There were projects to serve widows, single mothers, the poor, the elderly, and the homeless. Milestone Church also worked with many nonprofit partners such as food pantries and clothing donation centers to collect donations and volunteer on location.

To see previous years’ efforts or learn more about this year’s Serve Day, those interested can visit Milestone Church’s website. The website also provides service times, location maps, and Plan Your Visit links, as well as information on each campus’ head pastor to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Haslet, Keller, and McKinney, TX.

