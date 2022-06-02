The National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
NESTA offers more than 25 courses. Many focus on food, diet, nutrition, weight loss and lifestyle enhancement.
We are honored to serve the community and to still be a leading sports, nutrition, wellness, and personal training education provider after 30 years.”RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association, NESTA, is excited to celebrate an incredible milestone this year. 2022 marks the organization’s 30th anniversary, with the past three decades seeing the brand evolve into a global entity with over 65,000 members that cover sixty countries.
— Scott Gaines, Ph.D.
Established in 1992, the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) was founded to provide comprehensive support and insight for individuals looking to start their careers in the world of fitness, nutrition, lifestyle coaching, sports conditioning, personal development, and personal training.
While those early days were focused on local and national trainers and coaches, NESTA soon built an international reputation that saw individuals coming from far and wide. Over the past three decades, it has continued to refine its offering and expand its reach and today offers an array of primary, advanced, and specialized educational courses and certifications that are designed to support everyone, no matter their experience.
From working at globally-recognized health clubs and gyms to launching their own successful businesses, graduates of the NESTA program have gone on to enjoy highly successful careers across the fitness sector. Alongside its comprehensive courses, the highly experienced team supports each student every step of the way, giving them the skills and knowledge to achieve their dreams.
It is the incredible team that NESTA has nurtured that has helped the organization to remain at the forefront of its field. Led by Director and Senior Vice Present, Dr. Scott Gaines, who has over 25 years of experience within the fitness industry, students have access to an extraordinary faculty that covers every aspect of fitness, from diet and nutrition to sport psychologists. This holistic approach ensures a truly comprehensive approach to the sector, ensuring individuals who join the NESTA program can enjoy an unrivaled level of insight.
As the association enters its 30th year, those interested in pursuing a career within the sports and fitness sector can enjoy the widest choice of courses and certifications that NESTA has ever provided. The organization offers individuals the chance to gain the qualifications that span the entire health and fitness sector including MMA condition and specialty training such as sleep science.
This dedication and commitment to expanding its reach are what has seen the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association continue to grow over the course of the previous 30 years. After the industry challenges of the last few years, the organization is now incredibly excited to be celebrating this huge milestone in 2022 in one of the strongest positions possible. However, just as it has always done, it will not be resting on its laurels, and it will continue to adapt and expand over the coming years to ensure that it is always providing the very best professional education and certifications.
Speaking on reaching the incredible milestone, Scott Gaines, Ph.D., Director and Senior V.P at National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association, added, “We are honored to serve the community and to still be a leading sports, nutrition, wellness, and personal training education provider after 30 years. Over the years, our professional organization has continued to grow, and we are very proud to have earned the prestigious NCCA accreditation.
Since those humble beginnings in June 1992 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA, we have evolved to serve more than 65,000 health, sports conditioning, and fitness professionals from around the world.”
To find out more about the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association and to view the full range of courses available, visit https://www.nestacertified.com/.
