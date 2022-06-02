Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,740 in the last 365 days.

CryptoPulse Announces Real-Time Cryptocurrency Market Sentiment Analysis for Institutional Investors and Crypto Traders

CryptoPulse Logo

Collective Market Intelligence Driven by Crypto Communities and AI

In today’s early stage venture environment, the alignment of people, values, complimentary skills and economics is a huge advantage.”
— Rob Toomey
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoPulse is an emerging market intelligence service from The Idea Factory, a venture studio that brings early-stage technology ideas into the market. CryptoPulse and The Idea Factory are supported by technology and Web3 development partner, Sprinklenet Labs.

The new project focuses on weekly pulse surveys to crypto community members around the world, plus an integrated market sentiment analysis engine that collects open source intelligence and uses machine learning to derive insights across the crypto markets.

Rob Toomey, Managing Partner of The Idea Factory, said: “In today’s early stage venture environment, the alignment of people, values, complimentary skills and economics is a huge advantage. We’re excited to announce CryptoPulse as it represents a significant Web3 opportunity for our existing and future investors to watch and (if they like) actively participate in both short-term and medium-term trading supported by ultra high-quality, global market intelligence.” CryptoPulse is in currently in the incubation stage having connected with select crypto communities around the world.

CryptoPulse is accepting applications for new members.

“DeFi and Web3 are clearly part of the next chapter in technology backbones, both at the enterprise and consumer level. We’re thrilled to be able to apply our years of experience with blockchain development on the CryptoPulse project and others with The Idea Factory,” said Jamie Thompson, CEO of Sprinklenet Labs. “From metaverse projects, to NFTs, to new, more advanced blockchains with tokens trading on exchanges, this is a great way for our members and investors to get access to alpha intelligence.”

For more information on The Idea Factory, visit https://TheIdeaFactory.io

To sign-up for phase one of CryptoPulse, visit https://CryptoPulse.club

Heather Lee
The Idea Factory
press@theideafactory.io

You just read:

CryptoPulse Announces Real-Time Cryptocurrency Market Sentiment Analysis for Institutional Investors and Crypto Traders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.