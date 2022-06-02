Pothole repairs near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to resume Friday, June 3, 2022

Page Content

Contractors will be repairing potholes on the westbound fast lane of Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.



Pothole repairs scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022, will be postponed due to expected inclement weather.



The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.​​