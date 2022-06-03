Clio Cohen , Whilst working in the north of England , finds a Rare 50th golden jubilee London Taxi on disused film set

Unique Taxi Clio Cowan- whilst working on film set finds a rare limited edition Jubilee taxi

2002 LONDON TAXIS INTERNATIONAL TXII GOLDEN JUBILEE EDITIONOne of only 50 made; very few survive Golden Jubilee special edition - Auction June 14th

"As a Film worker in the north of England -I found this rare Queens Golden jubilee 50th anniversary Taxi The auction date is JUNE 14TH” — Clio Cohen

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Taxis International replaced the long-serving and familiar FX4 black cab with the TXI in 1997. Further development resulted in the launch of the TXII in 2002, with power from a Ford Dura Torq 2.4-litre diesel engine. To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, LTI made a special edition of 50 gold taxis, individually numbered to reflect each year of Her Majesty’s reign.

Not all of the 50 gold specials were sold prior to the event, with unsold vehicles stripped of their Golden Jubilee livery and sold as regular taxis, making the few survivors even more rare and collectible.

25 of these specials took part in the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002, and there is also a (now very rare) Corgi model of the car.

LG 52 HMY is one of the few surviving examples of the special edition, and continued service as a London taxi until 2018.

June 14th is auction day.

