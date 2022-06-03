Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,866 in the last 365 days.

Clio Cohen , Whilst working in the north of England , finds a Rare 50th golden jubilee London Taxi on disused film set

Unique Taxi

Clio Cowan- whilst working on film set finds a rare limited edition Jubilee taxi

2002 LONDON TAXIS INTERNATIONAL TXII GOLDEN JUBILEE EDITIONOne of only 50 made; very few survive Golden Jubilee special edition - Auction June 14th

"As a Film worker in the north of England -I found this rare Queens Golden jubilee 50th anniversary Taxi The auction date is JUNE 14TH”
— Clio Cohen

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Taxis International replaced the long-serving and familiar FX4 black cab with the TXI in 1997. Further development resulted in the launch of the TXII in 2002, with power from a Ford Dura Torq 2.4-litre diesel engine. To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, LTI made a special edition of 50 gold taxis, individually numbered to reflect each year of Her Majesty’s reign.

Not all of the 50 gold specials were sold prior to the event, with unsold vehicles stripped of their Golden Jubilee livery and sold as regular taxis, making the few survivors even more rare and collectible.

25 of these specials took part in the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002, and there is also a (now very rare) Corgi model of the car.

LG 52 HMY is one of the few surviving examples of the special edition, and continued service as a London taxi until 2018.
June 14th is auction day.
http://www.carandclassic.co.uk.

Clio Cohen
car and classic
+44 7880 496463
email us here

You just read:

Clio Cohen , Whilst working in the north of England , finds a Rare 50th golden jubilee London Taxi on disused film set

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.