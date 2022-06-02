Submit Release
Iowa DOT announces $100M in grants for Iowa airports

AMES, Iowa – JUNE 2, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is announcing $100M in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Governor Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF).

The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa’s largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa’s eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion. All of Iowa’s commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the ICAIF program:

ICAIF Project Summary

Airport

Grant Amount

Category

Project

Des Moines International Airport

$58,783,949

Parking/Terminal

Construct a 5-story parking garage, a new commercial multi-lane drive adjacent to the parking garage, and complete 30% design phase for the new phased Airport Terminal Project.

The Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids)

$28,350,890

Terminal

Completes the final phase (Phase 4) of the Terminal Modernization that began in 2014.

Sioux Gateway Airport

$3,149,582

Hangar

Begin Phase 1 of the North T-hangar Development project with T-hangar buildings.

Dubuque Regional Airport

$2,783,502

Hangar

Construct a box hangar.

Waterloo Regional Airport

$2,197,573

Parking

Construct a parking lot canopy system for ticketing lane, pay station lanes, as well as parking structure for disabled and high-use parking spaces.

Mason City Municipal Airport

$1,585,761

Hangar

Construct T-hangar units. 

Fort Dodge Regional Airport

$1,574,795

Hangar

Construct box hangars.

Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (Burlington)

$1,573,948

Hangar

Construct a box hangar.
 

$100,000,000

   

The ICAIF program is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until December 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.

Contact: Tim McClung at 515-239-1689 or tim.mcclung@iowadot.us

