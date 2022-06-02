Iowa DOT announces $100M in grants for Iowa airports

AMES, Iowa – JUNE 2, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is announcing $100M in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Governor Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF).

The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa’s largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa’s eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion. All of Iowa’s commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the ICAIF program:

ICAIF Project Summary Airport Grant Amount Category Project Des Moines International Airport $58,783,949 Parking/Terminal Construct a 5-story parking garage, a new commercial multi-lane drive adjacent to the parking garage, and complete 30% design phase for the new phased Airport Terminal Project. The Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids) $28,350,890 Terminal Completes the final phase (Phase 4) of the Terminal Modernization that began in 2014. Sioux Gateway Airport $3,149,582 Hangar Begin Phase 1 of the North T-hangar Development project with T-hangar buildings. Dubuque Regional Airport $2,783,502 Hangar Construct a box hangar. Waterloo Regional Airport $2,197,573 Parking Construct a parking lot canopy system for ticketing lane, pay station lanes, as well as parking structure for disabled and high-use parking spaces. Mason City Municipal Airport $1,585,761 Hangar Construct T-hangar units. Fort Dodge Regional Airport $1,574,795 Hangar Construct box hangars. Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (Burlington) $1,573,948 Hangar Construct a box hangar. $100,000,000

The ICAIF program is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until December 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.

