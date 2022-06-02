Auditor White Announces Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as Second PIE Award Winner

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.



“My office launched our PIE Award earlier this year to honor public servants who are thinking outside the box and bringing innovative solutions to the table,” said Auditor White. “So often the job of the auditor is to find wrongdoing, but I think it’s important to point out when government is working well.”

MGCCC’s Work4Collegeprogram provides students the ability to pay for college tuition while gaining real work experience in their chosen course of study. While similar to a traditional “work-study” program, the Work4College aligns with students’ post-college plans by providing relevant work experience and a full-tuition scholarship. Eligible courses of study include landscaping, culinary arts, hospitality, tourism, and the performing arts—fields that dovetail with the needs of the coast’s economy.

Visit the MGCCC website to learn more about the Work4College Scholarship program.

“MGCCC’s goal is to provide students with the best opportunities for success and the Work4College Scholarship program exemplifies that,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “We are excited that the college is being recognized for this innovative program and will continue to seek new ways to help our students succeed.”

The State Auditor’s office will continue to release more PIE Awards winners in the coming weeks.