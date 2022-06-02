Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 21.96 Billion in 2030 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size – USD 11.64 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Trends – Rising demand from end-use industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Spray Coatings Market size is expected to reach USD 21.96 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of thermal spray coatings to enhance the durability of machine components, which reduces the maintenance cost is a key factor driving thermal spray coatings market revenue growth. Furthermore, increased use of thermal spray coatings in molding industry to protect mold lining from thermal fatigue is driving market revenue growth. Moreover, rising wastewater treatment activities around the world, as well as a growing emphasis on preventing corrosion of components such as valves, pipes, brass pump impellers, and cast-iron pump impellers, are fueling the thermal spray coatings demand.

Thermal spray coating is a method of applying powder coating material to a surface. Powder coating material is melted into droplets and sprayed onto a surface at high velocity. Spray welding, plasma spray, High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF), and flame spray are all methods for applying thermal spray coating on metal surfaces. Thermal spray coating technology is utilized on a wide range of rotating and moving parts of machines such as aerospace turbines, automotive engines, and machine tools that work in harsh environments where component life is shortened by erosion, wear, corrosion, or heat.

Major companies profiled in the market report are Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Bodycote plc, H.C. Starck GmbH, Arc-Spray (Pty) Ltd, C&M Technologies GmbH, AMETEK, Inc., BryCoat Inc., Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd., Powder Alloy Corporation, and John Wood Group plc.

Ceramics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Ceramic material is in high demand due to its low cost and ease of availability and other benefits including wear resistance, thermal resistance, and corrosion prevention. Ceramics are used in every type of thermal spray coatings process, including water plasma, HVOF, gas plasma, electric arc, and powder flame spraying systems. Rising demand for high-performance ceramic coatings in end-use industries including aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial goods, fiber-optic communications, energy, and environmental protection is expected to drive the segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Plasma spraying segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Plasma spray coating can be sprayed on a wide range of materials, including metals, alloys, carbide, and ceramics, on both big and small components. The process provides temperature control, clearance control, electrical conductivity and resistivity, and resistance to corrosion, heat, oxidation, and wear. The process is widely used in jet engines because it provides protection from high temperatures of gases released from combustion gases.

Aerospace segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Thermal spray coatings are widely utilized in the aerospace industry as protective coatings to protect aircraft components. Thermal spray coatings for aircraft gas turbines offer many benefits, including improved corrosion resistance, higher thermal efficiency, resistance to impurities, reduced nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions, high thermal resistance, and increased component life.

Market in North America is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period. Increased urbanization and industrialization, rising consumer disposable income, and rising demand from various end-use industries, such as aerospace and healthcare, are all driving market revenue growth. The thermal spray coating market is also expected to grow due to the easy availability of raw materials in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market based on materials, process, application, and region.

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Ceramics

Metals

Alloys

Intermetallic

Polymers

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Combustion Flame Spraying

Cold Spraying

Plasma Spraying

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) Spraying

Electric Arc Spraying

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Agricultural Machinery

Automotive

Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

