Border province to set up virus-free zones to aid exports

VIETNAM, June 2 -

Trucks waiting to clear customs at the Tân Thanh Border Gate in the northern province of Lạng Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Duy

HÀ NỘI — The local authority in the northern province of Lạng Sơn has set up several COVID-19-free zones in an attempt to ensure the flow of goods across the Việt Nam-China border stays efficient and uninterrupted.

The objective is to help exports, especially fresh fruits, and agricultural products, to spend as little time as possible at the border gate, according to Nguyễn Đình Đại, director of the provincial department of industry and trade.

Đại said it's important to set up operations early as harvest seasons are fast approaching for major Vietnamese fruit exports including jackfruit, lichi, dragonfruit, and mango.

According to customs officers at the Tân Thanh Gate on the Việt Nam-China border, trucks loaded with fresh fruits are among the first ones to be cleared in the morning to ensure the quality and freshness of their cargo.

Vũ Quỳnh Trang from Lạng Sơn-based Hồng Hải Import-Export SJC. said local authority and customs office have been working closely with her company to shorten the time required to clear on both sides of the border.

The border gate has been working 24/7 with officers joining with local law enforcement staff to minimise traffic jams and bottlenecks. Đồng Đình Yên, deputy commander of Tân Thanh Border Patrol said his unit has ramped up inspection and security measures in recent weeks while assisting businesses and truckers.

The local authority has been holding regular meetings with Guangxi's authority to find solutions to help businesses from both sides of the border save time and money on administrative procedures.

According to the Tân Thanh customs office, more than 1,500 trucks carrying Vietnamese fresh fruits have crossed over to China from May 15-30.

In order to spend as little time waiting at the border as possible, the department advised businesses to keep up-to-date with traffic flow at the border gate, to finish all required paperwork in advance, and to make sure all safety and quality certificates for their products are in order. — VNS