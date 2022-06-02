Two Companies Fined For Workplace Injury

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2022

Two companies pleaded guilty to violations under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 25, 2022.

Norsask Forest Products Inc., pleaded guilty to contravening clause 19(1)(a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that a worker is trained in all matters that are necessary to protect the health and safety of the worker when the worker begins work at a place of employment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company was fined $71,428.57 plus a surcharge of $28,571.43, for a total fine of $100,000. Four additional charges were stayed.

The second company, RYTT Contracting Ltd. also pleaded guilty to contravening clause 19(1)(a) of the regulations.

The company was fined $21,428.57 plus a surcharge of $8,571.43, for a total fine of $30,000. One additional charge was stayed.

Both companies were fined for the same workplace incident, which occurred on October 7, 2019 near Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. A worker sustained serious injuries after their glove became entangled in the chain of a sprocket.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

