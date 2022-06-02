Online Travel Agent Market Players Use Chatbot Platforms To Instantly Address Customers' Travel-Related Queries As Per The Business Research Company's Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers online travel agent market size, online travel agent market forecasts, major online travel agent companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the online travel agent market, the use of chatbot platforms by online travel agents is trending in the travel industry. Players are increasingly using chatbot platforms to improve customer experiences. Chatbots are software programs that stimulate human conversations using artificial intelligence (AI). Chatbot platforms help the players improve the customer experience by modifying bookings, answering frequently asked questions, and providing instant responses to travelers. According to SITA, a multinational information technology company, 14% of the airlines in the world have already started using chatbots to improve customer experiences. Major companies in the online travel agency industry that use AI chatbots include Booking.com, Skyscanner, and Expedia.

For instance, in February 2018, Skyscanner, a Scotland-based travel agency, reported millions of unique chatbot interactions. Also, Expedia, an American online travel shopping company, partnered with Amazon Alexa to introduce a voice search service. The feature serves Expedia customers by solving their travel-related queries such as booking details, flight reservations, and other travel-related queries.



Request for a sample of the global online travel agent market report

The global online travel agent market size is expected to grow from $664.42 billion in 2021 to $761.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The online travel booking market size is expected to reach $1002.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the online travel agent market's growth during the forecast period. This sector will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by technological advances. Several technologies such as big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics are also being used to increase efficiencies and align business strategies. Big data uses a combination of real-time information, historical trends, and clever algorithms to translate car speeds, weather conditions, and sources of acceleration and deceleration for road operators. Adoption of technology will drive the online travel agent market going forward.

Major players in the online travel agent market are Booking.com, Expedia Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams, Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip, Lastminute, and On the Beach, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Fareportal Inc., Trivago GmbH, ThomasCook Group, Priceline Group Inc., HRS; Agoda, Airbnb Inc., and Hotel.de.

The global online travel agency market research report is segmented by service type into vacation packages, transportation, accommodation; by platform into mobile/tablets based, desktop based; by category into hotel bookings, tickets, others.

Asia-Pacific had the largest region in the online travel agency market share in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the online travel agent market. The regions covered in the online travel agent market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide online travel agent market overviews, online travel agent market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, online travel agent market segments and geographies, online travel agent market trends, online travel agent market drivers, online travel agent market restraints, online travel agent market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Others (Image Processing, Speech Recognition)), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Telecommunication, Defense, Aerospace, Media & Entertainment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Big Data And Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics), By Vertical (Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hospitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Convention And Visitors Bureaus), By Mode Of Travel (Domestic Travel, Foreign Travel), By Mode Of Booking (Online, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/