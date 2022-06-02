Gynecology Drug Market Players Focus On Developing Effective Menopausal Hormone Therapy Drugs To Mitigate Overall Treatment Risks As Per The Business Research Company's Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers gynecology drugs market size, gynecology drugs market forecasts, major gynecology drugs companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the gynecology drugs market, menopausal hormone therapy (HT) practices have evolved over the last few decades, guided by the changing understanding of the treatment’s risks and benefits. Symptoms such as hot flashes, chills, and sleep problems are common during menopause, with up to 70–80% of women experiencing vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes and/or night sweats). Also, according to the research article published in the Journal of Menopausal Medicine in 2020, nearly 75% of women experience the symptoms of menopause between the ages of 45–55 years, which has led to a reduction in self-esteem among them. Hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for the relief of vasomotor symptoms (VMS), and it also reduces bone loss, fracture risk, and can treat the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) when used locally. Different types, formulations, and routes of hormone therapy are available for use in women and may confer different risks and benefits. Estrogen is the most effective treatment for VMS. Women with an intact uterus require combined progestogen therapy with estrogen for endometrial protection. For those without a uterus, estrogen alone can be used. Since the risk-benefit profile of HT treatment in symptomatic menopausal women is impacted by age, time since menopause, and existing comorbidities, shared decision making is critical in determining what HT formulation and route to use and when discontinuation is appropriate. Companies are also focusing on new product launches to meet the needs of menopausal hormone therapy. For instance, in October 2018, the US FDA approved bioidentical estradiol and progesterone capsules (Bijuva) by TherapeuticsMD as hormone therapy for menopausal women suffering from moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms.



Request for a sample of the global gynecology drugs market report

The global gynecology drugs market size is expected to grow from $24.68 billion in 2021 to $26.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The gynecology drug market is expected to reach $33.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to increase the demand for gynecology drugs and gynecology devices market. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical and clinical services, thereby driving the gynecology drugs market. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018–2027, the national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020–2027. Consequently, the rise in healthcare spending is expected to increase the market for gynecology drugs in the near future.

Major players in the gynecology drugs market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, AbbVie, TherapeuticsMD Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Ferring Holding SA.

The global gynecological drugs market is segmented by therapeutics into hormonal therapy, non-hormonal therapy; by indication into gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception, others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide gynecological drugs market overviews, gynecological drugs market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, gynecological drugs market segments and geographies, gynecological drugs market trends, gynecological drugs market drivers, gynecological drugs market restraints, gynecological drugs market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapy Type (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Application (Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parental) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (CO2 Laser, KTP–Argon Laser, Nd:YAG Laser), By Application (Colposcopy, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy), By End-User (Hospital, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynaecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Hormones (Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Gynaecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/