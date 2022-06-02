GlobalData Plc: North America Accounted for Highest Number of Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Conducted in 2022

As of April 2022, 112 social anxiety disorder clinical trials were conducted in North America

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD Social Phobia) Clinical Trial Analysis market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview and top line data relating to the clinical trials on social anxiety disorder (SAD social phobia), including an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status, sponsor type, and prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on the number of ongoing trials).



Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South and Central America





Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Region

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by G7 Countries

USA

UK

Germany

Canada

Japan

France

Italy





Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by G7 Countries

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by E7 Countries

China

India

Russia

Turkey

Brazil

Mexico

Indonesia





Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by E7 Countries

Leading Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trial Sponsors

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The Lundbeck Foundation

Viatris Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Korea Pharma Co Ltd

Syneos Health Inc

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Sponsors

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by Prominent Drugs

PH-94B

escitalopram oxalate

sertraline

fluoxetine

3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine

fluoxetine hydrochloride

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Prominent Drugs

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Overview

Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

The report provides top-level data related to the clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, trial phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status

The report reviews the top companies involved and enlists all trials (trial title, phase, and status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, and withdrawn) with the reason for unaccomplishment

The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

The report provides the latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regard to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of the global clinical trials market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in the global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional, and country level

FAQs

Which are the key regions in the social anxiety disorder trials market?

The key regions in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market SAD social phobia clinical trials market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.

Which are the leading sponsors in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market?

The leading sponsors in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, The Lundbeck Foundation, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, and Syneos Health Inc.

What are the prominent drugs in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market?

The prominent drugs in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market are PH-94B, escitalopram oxalate, sertraline, fluoxetine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and fluoxetine hydrochloride.

