Chromatography Resins Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2022-2030

Chromatography Resins Market Size – USD 2.39 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 8.0%, Trends – Growth of pharmaceutical sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chromatography Resins Market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of chromatography resins is owing to various factors such as increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, rising concern for food safety, and need for reduction in environmental pollution levels. However, lack of adequate skilled professionals is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth.

Chromatography has numerous applications in biological and chemical fields. It is widely used in biochemical research to separate and identify chemical compounds of natural origin. Different techniques have been introduced to enhance this process, such as ion-exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, multimodal, and many more. Ion exchange chromatography is one of the essential adsorption techniques used in separating peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, and related biopolymers, which are charged molecules in different molecular sizes and molecular nature. It provides availability of high capacity stationary phases and sensitive detectors, simple sample preparation, avoidance of hazardous chemicals, decreased sample volumes, flexible reaction options on a changing sample matrix to be analyzed, or the opportunity to operate a complete automated system. Similarly, other techniques are also used in a meaningful manner contributing to the pharmaceutical industry, which can contribute to growth of the market owing to the rise in diseases worldwide and increasing demand for medicines and therapeutics.

The chromatography technique played a critical role in saving millions of lives around the world since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in 2015. Chromatography proved to be extremely useful in determining more effective antibodies in neutralizing the Ebola virus. Increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies in critical therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, oncology, and tuberculosis is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Purolite Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Avantor Inc., Bio-Works Technologies AB.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among end-use segments, food & beverage segment is expected to register faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of chromatography resins in quality control methods. Growing consumer awareness regarding the safety and quality of food and beverage products encourages manufacturers to comprehensively act by rules and regulations of food regulatory authorities. Increase in disposable income and demand for good quality food among individuals is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Among technique segments, affinity chromatography segment is expected to register faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Most protein purification schemes offer high selectivity, resolution, and capacity. It has the advantage of utilizing a protein’s biological structure or function for purification. The significant applications of affinity chromatography include separating a mixture of compounds, removing impurities in the purification process, enzyme assays, detecting substrates, investigating binding sites of enzymes, in vitro antigen-antibody reactions, and detecting single nucleotide polymorphisms and mutation in nucleic acids. The high demand for protein A resins and Immobilized-metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC) resins in affinity chromatography technique is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Chromatography resins market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and beverage, and chemicals, where chromatography resins are widely used, have been expanding rapidly in countries in the region. Robust technology infrastructure and financial backing for research and development in the pharmaceutical industry are key driving factors for this region’s market growth. Chromatography resins played a significant role in the analysis and development of Remdesivir in the US, one of the first treatments approved by the U.S. FDA to treat SARS-CoV-2. Such research and development (R&D) initiatives in drug development have increased investment in the chromatography resins field and are expected to continue to support market growth during the forecast period.

In January 2022, Merck, a leading science and technology company, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Exelead, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for approximately USD 780 million. Exelead specializes in complex injectable formulations, including Lipid Nanoparticle-based drug delivery technology which is key in mRNA therapeutics for use in COVID-19 and many other indications. This acquisition would lead to capturing the significant potential of the fast-growing market for mRNA therapies by providing leading CDMO services to their customers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented chromatography resins market based on type, end-use, technique, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Inorganic Media

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Analysis

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

