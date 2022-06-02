PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Mosserville Road Bridge Replacement Project in Lynn Township, Lehigh County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display for the Mosserville Road bridge replacement project over Ontelaunee Creek in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge which was constructed in 1933 and provide continued safe and efficient access on Mosserville Road.

The project consists of replacing the existing single-span concrete tee-beam bridge, reconstructing the pavement along the roadway tie-ins of the new prestressed concrete spread box beam structure, and replacing guide rail. The existing 23 feet, 4 inch wide bridge consists of 11 foot lanes and 8 inch shoulders. The new bridge will be 29 feet wide with 11 foot lanes and 3 foot shoulders.

Work is expected to take place during the 2024 construction season.

PennDOT invites community members to provide public input for the project. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District5 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Lehigh County box, and then choose the Mosserville Road Bridge project tile. This online plans display includes digital picture boards and a comment form available to the public until June 30, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Megan Fallon, Project Manager, at (610) 783-3757 or email at c-mfallon@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

