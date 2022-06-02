Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market is expected to reach $8.22 Billion by 2028, With a CAGR of 14.07 %

According to Strategic Market Research the Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market was worth around $2.87 Billion in 2020 & is expected to foster up to $8.22 Billion in 2028 with a burgeoning CAGR of 14.07%. Steep rise in the number of patients suffering from various diseases like overactive bladder disorders, urge incontinence, etc., along with increasing investment in R&D of technological products, are driving the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) is known as a medical & electrical stimulation therapy that involves the implantation of a programmable stimulator under the skin to deliver low-amplitude electrical stimulation to the sacral nerve and is commonly used for access via the S3 foramen. SNS is also regarded as a therapeutic approach for the treatment of various bladder & bowel disorders such as fecal incontinence, overactive bladder, etc. In terms of Products, the ‘Implantable Devices’ segment held the most significant share of around 68.33% in 2020. On a regional basis, North America held the maximum share, with nearly 45.13% of the entire market. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region held the fastest rate of growth with a decent CAGR throughout the projected period of 2020 to 2028.







To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market









The report publicized by Strategic Market Research on the Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market is ramified in terms of:

Product

External

Implantable





Application

Urge Incontinence

Urinary &Fecal Incontinence

Chronic Anal Fissure

Others





Regions:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America





Europe

Germany

Finland

Switzerland

France

Russian Federation

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

New Zealand

Australia

Rest of APAC





LAMEA

Brazil

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Latest Report. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.921% 2030 Value Projection 28.76 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 13.42 billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, Sanofi, Arkray, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ypsomed, Prodigy Diabetes Care, Acon Laboratories, Nova BiomedicalLifescan, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom Leading Segment Based on Product Type Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Leading Region APAC region Segments covered By Product, ByApplication,By Region Growth Drivers



Rising Cases of Urge Incontinence Continuous Increase in Patients Suffering From Overactive Bladder (OAB) and fecal incontinence.





Crucial factors proliferating the market growth:

The continuous growth of the geriatric population & cases related to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, along with the rising cases of urine incontinence (UI) in older women, are spearheading the market growth. The National Association for Continence asserted that more than 25 million adults in the United States experience chronic or temporary urinary incontinence (UI). UI can happen at any age, but it occurs most commonly among women who are more than 50 years old.





On the other hand, United Nations announced that in 2020, there were around 727 million people worldwide who were aged 65 years and above. This number is poised to get doubled by 2050, reaching more than 1.5 billion.

Apart from the above-mentioned factors, the increasing occurrence of overactive bladder disorders & an abrupt rise in the number of patients suffering from OAB & fecal incontinence are proliferating the market growth. As per a research study, nearly 33 million people in the United States have overactive bladder (also known as OAB) disorders representing symptoms of urgency, uneasiness, prolonged pain in the bladder, etc.









In terms of Products, the ‘Implantable Devices’ segment dominated the market.

In terms of Products, the market is ramified into External Devices & Implantable Devices. The ‘Implantable Devices’ segment held the maximum share of nearly 68.33% in 2020. An implantable device is integrated with a needle to manage the bladder function accurately and can be performed without the requirement of any surgery. Hence, treatment through this device is highly beneficial for the patients who are suffering from urge incontinence, which in turn is driving the growth of this segment. As per a research study, it was found that incontinence affects approximately 300 Million people each year across the globe, which constitutes nearly 5% of the total population.





In terms of Applications, the ‘Urinary & Fecal Incontinence’ segment held the most significant proportion of the market share.

Based on Applications, the market is ramified into Urge Incontinence, Chronic Anal Fissure, Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, and Others. The ‘Urinary & Fecal Incontinence’ segment dominated the market significantly and also held the fastest growth rate in 2020 due to the continuous rise in the number of cases of obstetric trauma, Interstitial Cystitis, voiding dysfunction, & fecal impaction (prolonged constipation). As per a research survey, it was discovered that almost 16 out of every 100 adults in the world have symptoms of constipation. In the geriatric population group, nearly 33 out of 100 adults are dealing with serious issues of constipation.





North America dominated the market comprehensively during the forecasted period.

North America showed its sheer dominance in 2020, with a share of around 45.13% due to the continuous rise in the senior population & the increase in demand for minimally invasive operations. As per the Administration for Community Living, between 2009 & 2019, the number of people in the United States who were aged 60 and above increased by almost 34%, from 55.7 million to 74.6 million.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific was regarded as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecasted period because of an abrupt increase in the number of patients suffering from fecal and urinary incontinence. As per a research survey, it was found that in China, nearly (43 to 349) million people who are above 60 years old suffer from urinary incontinence.





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market





Pertinent players operating in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market:

Cyberonics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Codman & Shurtleff

NeuroPace

Medtronic

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Uroplasty

Abbott

Synapse Biomedical

Laborie

IntraPace

Nevro Corp.





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of Healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare





Recent Developments:

On April 19th 2022, Axonics Modulation Technologies announced its successful launch of the F15 recharge-free SNM (Sacral Nerve Stimulation) system. The advent of this SNM system proved to be a blessing for patients suffering from various bowel and bladder dysfunctions. It is sized at 10 cubic centimetres, which is 20% smaller than the market’s other non-rechargeable SNM implant systems. Moreover, Axonics is on the verge of achieving its mission of treating more adults suffering from incontinence through this highly advanced SNM implant system.





On Feb 22nd 2022, Medtronic successfully received an FDA approval for the launch of its InterStim X system, one of the most efficient and highly advanced systems for sacral nerve stimulation therapy for bladder & bowel disorders. This InterStim Micro device features Proprietary Overdrive battery technology which offers nearly 15 years of battery life with regular recharging once a month & is hence regarded as the smallest and most powerful rechargeable SNM (Sacral Nerve Stimulation) device available in the current market.





On Feb 26th 2021, Contura launched its new SNM system called Bulkamid for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Bulkamid is regarded as one of the best-in-class & well-differentiated urethral bulking agents for women who are suffering from stress urinary incontinence. It has shown impressive results across clinical trials & practices, thus representing a highly efficient first-line minimally invasive treatment for patients.













Related Reports:

Buttock Augmentation Market

SMR’s ‘Global Buttock Augmentation Market Report with Insights & Forecast 2028’ explains a detailed idea of the valuable market insights like the driving factors, restraining factors, opportunities, etc. In 2020, the dollar value of the Global Buttock Augmentation Market was USD 23.156 billion. It is poised to grow up to USD 39.631 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.83 %. Essential factors that are proliferating the market growth continuously are a rise in aesthetic consciousness among people regarding their physical appearance, increased disposable income, & rapid technological improvements in aesthetics. The key organizations that are involved in the market are Sientra, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, Allergan, Sebbin, Merz North America, Silimed, Spectrum Designs Medical, Implantech, etc.





Urinary Catheters Market

SMR’s ‘Urinary Catheters Market Report Insights & Forecast 2028’ outlines an in-depth idea about the crucial market insights like restraints, future opportunities, drivers, etc. In 2020, the Global Urinary Catheters Market share was around USD 2.0 billion and is forecasted to reach nearly USD 3.4 billion by 2030, with a stable CAGR of 5.5%. The major factors expediting the market growth are the increasing number of urinary incontinences, the advent of rapid technological developments, rise in disposable income, increase of approvals from the regulatory bodies & urinary catheter companies, and increase in government investments in R&D, etc. The key organizations associated with it are Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp, Becton Dickinson and Company, etc.





Cardiac Pacemaker Market

SMR’s ‘Cardiac Pacemaker Market Report Insights & Forecast 2028’ delineates a 360-degree concept regarding the pivotal market insights like opportunities, drivers, restraining factors, etc. In 2020, the Cardiac Pacemaker Market was valued at USD 4.73 billion. It is forecasted to reach around USD 6.78 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.68 %. The essential factors that are fuelling the market growth are the continuous rise of CVDs or cardiovascular diseases & the rising awareness of cardiac surgeries worldwide. The pivotal companies associated with this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Zoll Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, BIOTRONIK, MEDICO SpA, Pacetronix, Oscor Inc, etc.





C-reactive Protein Testing Market

SMR’s ‘C-reactive Protein Testing Market Report Insights & Forecast 2028’ elucidates a detailed concept of the different marketing insights like the restraints, key drivers, futuristic opportunities, etc. In the year 2020, the overall share of the C-reactive protein market was USD 2.7 billion & is projected to reach approximately USD 3.5 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 2.4 %. The rising occurrences of inflammatory disorders, Diabetes & Cancers are augmenting the market growth forward. The organizations involved in this market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Merck KGaAA, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Zoetis, BODITECH MED, INC., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, etc.





Electrosurgical Devices Market

SMR’s ‘Electrosurgical Devices Market Report Insights & Forecast 2028’ accurately provides a clear conception regarding the crucial insights of the market, like drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. In 2020, the Global Electro Surgery Devices Market was worth USD 3.013 billion. It is estimated to expedite up to USD 4.947 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.073 %. The rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) operations, the increase in surgical procedures, the increase in the number of cosmetic, medical, and age-related surgeries, and the rising frequency of chronic diseases are all driving the growth of the market significantly. Apart from that, the vital players associated with this market are Boston Scientific, Smith and Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Parkell, Covidien plc, Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Olympus Corporation, ATMOS, Bovie Medical Corporation, etc.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

US: +1-8317045538

UK: +441256636046

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/