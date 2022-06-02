Zinc Carbonate Market is Estimated to Register a Strong 3.8% CAGR During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global zinc carbonate demand is anticipated to reach $ 209.9 Mn by 2022, with the top five countries driving this growth being China (30%), United States (11%) India 8%. In addition, pharmaceuticals are projected for 24% of total market share in second half of 2020s which will go up from 15 percent currently

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc carbonate market is projected to expand at a 3.8 % CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Zinc carbonate, abbreviated ZnCO3, is an inorganic compound. It is also known as smithsonite, calamine, or zinc spar. Zinc carbonate is a white crystalline solid or powder that is insoluble. It is used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fertilizers. Depending upon its usage, it is available in different grades such as pharma & food and technical grade.



Zinc carbonate is extensively utilized by the pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry across the globe owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. Majorly in cosmetics, it is used in lotions, creams, shampoos & other products. It is also used in feed additives to fight zinc deficiency.

One of the most profitable markets for zinc carbonate is the rubber industry. Zinc carbonate is a commonly used raw material in the production of rubber. It is used to increase the translucency or transparency of natural rubber. It could also be used as a flame retardant by acting as a fireproofing filler in high-temperature rubber. Rising demand for rubbers from various end-use industries is expected to boost zinc carbonate market during the forecast period.

As per FMI, the global zinc carbonate market is expected to be dominated by East Asia, with total sales reaching US$ 97.2 Mn by 2032.

“Zinc Carbonate sales are expected to be driven by its use in pharmaceuticals, drugs & medicines, and cosmetics across the globe, followed by rubber production and fertilizers.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to hold approximately 24% of the total market share in 2022.

The cosmetics segment is anticipated to grow at a 4.2% CAGR through 2032.

East Asia will emerge as an appealing zinc carbonate market, creating an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 35.3 Mn during the forecast period.

The fertilizer segment is expected to reach about US$ 25.6 Mn by end of the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the zinc carbonate market include Global Chemicals, Shepherd Chemical, Seido Chemical Industry, Bruggemann Chemical, Rubamin, Transpek-Silox, Yanggu Zhongtian Zinc Industrial, Ava Chemicals, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd, Strem Chemicals Inc., TIB Chemicals, Anron Chemicals Inc. and others.

More Insights into the Global Zinc Carbonate Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global zinc carbonate market, providing historical data for the period 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade (pharma & food and technical), application (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, feed additive, rubber production, fertilizers, oil & gas, chemicals, and others) & region ( North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Zinc Carbonate Market by Category

By Grade:

Pharma & Food

Technical

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Feed Additive

Rubber Production

Fertilizers

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

