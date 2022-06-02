SHHY Beauty Launches With Soho Pop-up Sat, June 4
CEO ShyLynn Gibson creates an essential beauty brand for women on the go.
I created SHHY Beauty not only to provide and educate on quality products, but to also empower women to embrace who they are from within. SHHY Beauty is for the woman on the go, and her essentials.”SOHO, NEW YORK, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle Content Creator ShyLynn ventures into the beauty industry with a curated SHHY Beauty pop-up on Saturday, June 4th. At the event, guests will be among the first to experience products in real time in-between shopping, and exchanging beauty routines with Shylynn.
— Shylynn
As a play on her name, SHHY Beauty presents a green product line for the skin, hair & body, lovingly developed by Shylynn out of her journey inwards towards discovering what it means to be “beautiful” from the inside out. Inspired by her journey to self-discovery while in foster care, she sought out to embrace what makes her unique through her Afro Latina culture.
SHHY Beauty uses green formulas to tap into your inner beauty, follow @shhybeauty.co for brand updates. Customers can shop SHHY Beauty at 89 Crosby St NY, NY 10012, on launch day (June 4) from 10a-6p. Products will be available online post launch at www.shhybeauty.co.
