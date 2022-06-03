Smartcare Software Awarded Top Home Healthcare Solutions Provider 2022 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

Award-winning complete home care solution Smartcare delivers innovative technology and intuitive solutions that help deliver excellent care at an affordable cost Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement

Smartcare’s innovative technology earns a place among the top 10 companies at the forefront of providing home healthcare solutions and impacting the industry.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business-automation platform, is excited to announce that it is among the top 10 companies at the forefront of providing home health care solutions and impacting the industry, as awarded by Healthcare Tech Outlook.

Each year, Healthcare Tech Outlook, a healthcare technology knowledge network, compiles a list of leading home healthcare solution providers designed to guide agencies in the direction of innovative technologies that excel at the ability to tackle today’s healthcare challenges. As technology progresses and home health care transforms, Healthcare Tech Outlook has awarded Smartcare one of the Top Home Healthcare Solutions Providers in 2022.

“We are solving home care’s greatest challenges through innovation,” explains Scott Zielski, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Smartcare Software. “Our premier digital homecare EMR platform enables providers to achieve best practices in care, strengthen and elevate the patient-caregiver engagement experience, and increase overall satisfaction.”

Smartcare Software addresses the market’s caregiver retention pain point with a multi-faceted approach that increases retention by focusing on the caregiver experience. Central to Smartcare Software’s retention toolset is Caregiver Rewards, the industry’s first embedded loyalty program, which leverages gamification principles to reward caregivers, improving retention and engagement rates.

“Engaged, motivated caregivers are more committed and loyal to an agency, show increased productivity, and support improved patient outcomes. This contributes to a provider’s success and increases their potential for future growth,” says Zielski. “Automatically recognizing and rewarding employees for their performance with Caregiver Rewards has a tremendous positive impact on the caregivers’ experience and retention.”

Multiple elements intrinsic to the Smartcare platform contribute to caregiver retention, including the new ENGAGE Hiring Hub. A comprehensive applicant pipeline system designed to address the unique challenges of attracting and onboarding caregivers, ENGAGE decreases applicant dropout while helping build an employer brand to attract and hire top talent, growing the agency and improving outcomes.

Smartcare is laser-focused on solving homecare’s challenges by providing innovative technology and intuitive solutions that help deliver excellent care at affordable costs. Their users are achieving this while retaining caregivers and engaging them with patients. As a result, the company is helping providers meet the rising demand for home caregivers and contributing to delivering strong care outcomes.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.