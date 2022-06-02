Governor Scott and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Kickoff House America at Stuart Avenue Apartment Groundbreaking

Colchester, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials, and other federal and state officials today celebrated Vermont joining the House America initiative at the groundbreaking for the Stuart Avenue Apartments in Colchester. In joining the House America effort, the Scott Administration has pledged to continue leveraging available resources to address homelessness.

“Last year, Vermont joined the Biden Administration’s House America initiative, where we pledged to continue using federal and state funds to address homelessness, alongside our overall efforts plan to add more housing,” said Governor Scott. “Over the past two years, I’ve proposed, and the Legislature has approved, over a hundred million dollars to support those experiencing homelessness, identify permanent housing options, and build more affordable housing. Once again, I want to thank our Congressional Delegation of their work, and our friends at the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for their continued partnership.”

House America leverages funding from the American Rescue Plan, federal, state, and local resources to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness nationwide and add at least 20,000 new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline by December 31, 2022. Within those national goals, communities will set and achieve local re-housing and unit creation goals. Vermont is committing to the creation of 560 new units dedicated to rehousing people exiting homelessness in the next year and a goal of rehousing an additional 1,000 households.

“House America calls on mayors, county leaders, Tribal leaders, and governors to address the nation’s homelessness crisis with historic American Rescue Plan investments and other federal, state, and local resources,” said HUD New England Regional Administrator Juana Matias. “The State of Vermont has stepped up to the challenge and gone above and beyond by developing multifamily affordable units, with units set aside for families facing homelessness. This project is a successful demonstration of what is possible when federal, state, nonprofit and private sector partners come together to address some of our most pressing challenges.”

In a joint statement, Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I), and Representative Peter Welch (D) said: “Addressing homelessness requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. Through the American Rescue Plan, Vermont now has historic resources to revitalize our communities, create paths towards homeownership and permanently house our neighbors experiencing homelessness. As a delegation, we are proud to see Vermont join the House America effort.”

The Stuart Avenue Apartments project fits within Vermont’s House America target goals by creating 36 new mixed income rental units with six units dedicated to serving households experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

“There is such a tremendous need for affordable housing in Chittenden County,” said Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) Chief Executive Officer Michael Monte. “This new affordable housing under construction is the result of a commitment by the Town of Colchester to be a welcoming, inclusive community, and by State and Federal officials and agencies that have prioritized the new affordable housing. Evernorth and CHT are thankful for this commitment and look forward to doing even more.”

About 95 states, cities, and Tribes have joined House America to date. For more information visit the HUD House America website.

###