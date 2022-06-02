India Renewable Energy Market Trends 2022-2027, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Renewable Energy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India renewable energy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. Renewable energy, or clean energy, is generated from natural sources, such as solar, tidal, geothermal, and wind energy. They undergo continuous replenishment, promote economic development, minimize dependence on imported fuels, and do not produce greenhouse gases (GHG). The use of renewable energy helps in reducing pollution and diversifying the energy supply. As a result, it is extensively used across the transport, automotive, residential, and commercial sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India renewable energy market is primarily driven by the rising population, surging power consumption, and increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of GHG on the environment and individual health. In line with this, the rising pollution levels due to rapid urbanization and deforestation have significantly surged the demand for renewable energy across the country, which is supporting the market growth. Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) is actively working to promote the use of renewable energy sources by introducing awareness campaigns and offering subsidies, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India renewable energy market on the basis of type, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydroelectric Power

• Solar Energy

• Wind Power

• Bioenergy

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India renewable energy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

