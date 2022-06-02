SPRYTE Communications Sponsors Philadelphia Public Relations Association Gold Medal Award Today

NBC News Anchorwoman Sheinelle Jones receives Gold Medal Award for her positive representation of Philadelphia nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPRYTE Communications is a sponsor of today's Philadelphia Public Relations Association (PPRA) Gold Medal Award Luncheon. NBC-TV's Today co-host and "Stories We Tell" executive producer Sheinelle Jones is the Gold Medal Award recipient.

PPRA's Gold Medal Award honors individuals and organizations whose accomplishments have lasting impact and bring national recognition to the City of Philadelphia.

Jones is a Philadelphia native who graduated from Northwestern University. In addition to co-hosting the 3rd Hour of Today, Jones hosts "Through Mom's Eyes," a digital series where she visits with mothers of celebrities. She is a married mom of 3.

Prior recipients of the PPRA Gold Medal Award include Franklin Institute Astronomer Dr. Derrick H. Pitts, Philadelphia philanthropist Walter Annenberg, 30 Something Creator Marshall Herskovitz and best-selling author Jennifer Weiner, among many others dating back to 1954.

SPRYTE CEO Lisa Simon co-chaired the Gold Medal Award Luncheon with longtime friend and mentor Sally Berlin in 2000 when Philadelphia Police Commission John Timoney was the honoree. "The Gold Medal Award is a celebration of the public relations profession that proves the value of professional association membership over and over. I never get tired of this program!"

