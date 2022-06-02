Next-generation Data storage Market Expected to Reach USD 134.45 Billion by 2029 with Registering a CAGR of 8.70%
Next-generation Data storage Market Size 2022 By Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Developing Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview by 2029LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 68.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 134.45 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to witness high growth in the respective market owing to their ease and beneficial features. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Next-Generation Data Storage Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Penetration of IoT in Industries
The increase in the penetration of IoT in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and retail, among others supporting the adoption of cloud computing acts as one of the major factors driving the next-generation data storage market.
Rapid Digitization
The rise in digitization of information in residential and commercial places due to the increased use of mobile computing devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, among others. Also, the rise in generation of digital information across industry verticals such as retail, and BFSI, among others has a positive impact on the market.
Development of Effective Cloud Platforms
The development of effective, flexible and scalable cloud platforms owing to the information generated across the enterprise sector rapidly rising accelerate the market growth. Also, rise in the number of customers seeking for improved options for storing and managing their information has a positive impact on the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the next-generation data storage market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increased need for data analytics extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, adoption of cloud storage and solid-state drives will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, concerns regarding breach in data security in cloud and server-based services are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, high cost associated with cloud storage and delivering robust and high-speed data storage are projected to challenge the next-generation data storage market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This next-generation data storage market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on next-generation data storage market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Next-generation Data storage Market:
4DS Memory Limited (Australia), Adesto Technologies Corporation. (US), Avalanche Technology (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. (US), Everspin Technologies Inc. (US), FUJITSU (Japan), IBM (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Nantero. (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Rambus (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Spin Memory Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Toshiba CORPORATION (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), and Viking Technology (US), among others
Recent Developments
Dell Technologies announced regarding Dell EMC PowerScale in June’2020. This is a new family of storage systems engineered with industry-leading storage software and server hardware. This will set set a new industry standard associated how organizations capture and capitalize on unstructured data.
Pure Storage Pure Storage partnered with Google Cloud’s Anthos Ready Storage Initiative in February’2020. The partnership assists in the expansion of Pure’s existing partnership with Google Cloud to help customers modernize existing applications.
Global Next-generation Data storage Market Scope and Market Size
Type
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Others
Architecture
File-Based
Object-Based
Block Storage
Others
Storage Technology
Hard Disk Drive
Magnetic Tape
All-Flash Array
Hybrid Flash Array
Application
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Government
Telecom and IT
Others
Next-generation Data storage Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the next-generation data storage market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Next-generation Data storage Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Next-generation Data storage Market Report
Part 03: Global Next-generation Data storage Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Next-generation Data storage Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Next-generation Data storage Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Next-generation Data storage Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
What is the future market value?
What is the growth rate of the Market?
What is the technology segment?
What is the application segment?
