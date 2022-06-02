Global Biochar Market Expected To Hit A Revenue CAGR Of 12.1% Till 2030 | Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Biochar Products

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 160.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increasing uses of biochar for air filtering

Increasing demand for biochar in the agricultural sector is a key factor driving revenue growth of the biochar market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biochar market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes.

Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Biocharindustry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Biochar Market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Biocharindustry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Biochar Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Biochar Market landscape.

The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Biochar Market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Biochar Market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key market participants include Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar.

On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield\'s factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA. Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.

During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.

North America market revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate than other regional markets throughout the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic foods. Biochar is increasingly utilized in poultry farms to reduce odors generated by litter and ammonia. It absorbs liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate odors. Furthermore, increasing number of small and large-scale manufacturing firms is expected to drive market revenue growth to some extent.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biochar Market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

