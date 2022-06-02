Drug Screening Market Trends, Size, Share and Forecast Analysis to grow at a CAGR of 17.3 % by 2029
DBMR included a complete research document that spans 350+ pages in Drug Screening Market with thorough information about growth drivers as well as strategies.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Screening Market Analysis and Size: Surging usage of drugs across the globe has accelerated drug screening adoption. According to the World Drug Report 2021, drug use disorders were estimated to affect 36.3 million people worldwide in 2019, accounting for nearly 13% of the global population. Drug use killed nearly half a million people in the same year and drug use disorders resulted in the loss of 18 million years of healthy life, primarily due to opioids. For subsiding the consumption of the drug, the stringent regulations are imposed widely. The market is projected to grow immensely over the forecasted period due to these factors.
Global Drug Screening Market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “urine” accounts for the largest sample type segment in the drug screening market within the forecasted period owing to the benefits it offers such as cost-effectiveness, high detection accuracy of multiple drugs and instant results. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Drug Screening report has been designed following a thorough analysis of the various market segments , including market size, share demand, growth, developments, threats to market growth and the key drivers that drive the market. Strategically-analyzed data and figures about the market, along with sharp business knowledge gathered in this report on industry analysis is a crucial element to achieving sustained growth in business. The report provides a solid understanding and details about the changing market conditions, the current state of affairs that is available in the market and what the future will bring, as well as what market participants expect and the environment for competition, and strategies for planning for a way to stand out from the competition. The Drug Screening market study report was created by utilizing a comprehensive qualitative research of the market.
Drug Screening Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
· Growing Drugs Consumption
The rising consumption of illicit drugs is also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth as they further increase the adoption of drug screening products and services on the road. Moreover, the illegal drug use by teens will bolster the market growth.
Furthermore, the screening is easy to implement, thus offering flexible and effective workplace drug testing, which is also expected to fuel market growth. The increase in governmental funding to control drug trafficking is a significant factor that is projected to cushion the market's growth. The increasing road accidents due to overdose of drugs while driving and prescription drug misuse will further expand the drug screening market's growth rate in the future.
Restraints/Challenges Global Drug Screening Market
· Prohibition of Drug Testing
The drug testing at some places (especially at workplace) is considered as a violation of employee privacy, which is expected to obstruct market growth.
The ban in consumption of drugs in certain places and accuracy issues related to breathalyzers are projected to challenge the drug screening market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Opportunities
· Stringent Laws to Offer Growth Opportunities
Many economies have a stringent regulations against the usage or consumption of drugs. The enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug testing is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, increasing usage of the fingerprint-based drug testing nowadays, has gained immense popularity, which is also estimated to offer various growth opportunities.
The Global Drug Screening Market study includes data from 2022 to 2029 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.
Drug Screening Market - Company Profiles
Siemens
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Abbott
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
bioMérieux SA
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
Biomedical Diagnostics
CannAmm
MPD, Inc.
Danaher
….
This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Drug Screening Market for the period 2021 to 2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.
Global Drug Screening Market Scope
Product and Services
Equipment
Rapid Testing Devices (RTD)
Consumables
Laboratory Services
Sample Type
Oral Fluid or Saliva
Breath
Hair
Urine
Other Samples
End User
Workplace and Schools
Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Personal Users
Pain Management Centers
