Kireina Suiso Establishes a New Partnership for Carbon Capture and Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Production
Kireina-Suiso.com supports efficient collaboration to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized hydrogen economyFUKUSHIMA, IIZAKAMACHI, JAPAN, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kireina Suiso, a leading provider of cost-effective and reliable green hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions, focused on leading the energy transition by optimizing its portfolio, speeding renewables growth, and pioneering carbon capture and hydrogen value chain development, is pleased to announce an upcoming partnership with a carbon capture technology leader. Kireina Suiso's highly efficient hydrogen generator will be combined with a patented technology that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) and turns it into carbon-negative chemicals to develop a pilot hydrogen production station.
Kireina Suiso produces hydrogen close to demand and transfers it in high-pressure, high-capacity storage containers. Customers save capital, and the carbon intensity associated with the legacy issues of centralized liquid hydrogen production and long-distance transport is reduced. Kireina Suiso serves a wide range of customers, including those in the industrial gas and chemicals industries, as well as those that use hydrogen to power the rapidly expanding fuel cell market.
In order to achieve its decarbonization goals, Kireina Suiso decides to cooperate with a private company focused on advancing the net-zero ambitions of both CO2 emitters and consumers of carbon-negative chemicals. The new partner implements an on-site solution that mineralizes CO2 and generates products such as calcium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, and hydrochloric acid for sale or safe storage.
"To drive the hydrogen industry forward and move quickly toward decarbonization, we need accessible solutions. Our technologies provide cost-effective green hydrogen available today when combined with carbon capture. This collaboration, we believe, will be an important component of the energy shift required to combat climate change”, stated Hagiwara Enmei, Chief Portfolio Management Officer.
About Kireina Suiso
Kireina Suiso is developing an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production to storage and distribution to energy generation, to assist its customers in achieving their objectives and reducing carbon emissions. The company provides energy supply, recovery, and storage solutions that are efficient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. We develop, manufacture, install, operate, and maintain fuel cell systems for utilities, industry, and large power users, with solutions that include utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long-term energy storage. Our mission is to transform natural resources into green energy, thus contributing to social and economic growth through building a clean and secure energy future.
Nagao Akimasa
kireina-suiso.com
email us here