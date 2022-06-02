End of School Year 21’-22’ Checklist for Completing Reports; June 7 Webinar Available

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Educational Data Systems Team will be hosting a webinar to discuss the end of year reporting requirements in this notification on Tuesday June 7th from 10:00am to 12:00pm. To participate, please utilize the “Join Live” link at the time of the webinar.

The following checklist is designed to assist School Administrative Units (SAUs) with publicly funded students in completing required end of year reports. The dates listed after each report are when the report is open for entry and due for certification, if required.

Synergy: The following items are available in the Synergy Student Information System. Please visit the Synergy Instructions Helpdesk Page for Synergy codes to be used for the items below.

Enrollments

Update/End ALL Enrollments (done last):

Manual Student Enrollment Exit Instructions

Upload Student Enrollment Exit Instructions

DOE will NOT be automatically ending enrollments.

Concurrent enrollment MUST be ended before the primary enrollment can be ended.

All students will need to be exited on their actual last day of school. This may be verified using “Attending Student Report” in NEO> Student Reports.

June 30 should not be automatically populated for the last day of school.

Future exit dates that are more than 7 days out are not permitted in the system.

Ending a student’s enrollment will end Economic Status and Truancy – to avoid this, update Truancy records prior to ending enrollments.

Ending enrollments will prevent you from manually updating Attendance Data. Once an enrollment has been ended, attendance data can only be modified by uploading the data.

Please ensure that you exit all your graduates accordingly. Only exit students who have met graduation requirements by the graduation date. For those who are expected to meet graduation requirements over the summer, leave the exit blank for now and there will be an opportunity for you to exit them later in the summer (by August 15) Do NOT graduate students in non-high school grades (Pre-K, Kindergarten, Eighth Grade, etc.).

Please remember to exit your enrolled home instruction students back to home instruction at the end of the school year.

New enrollments will need to be uploaded/entered as well as special education information each school year.

Annual End of Year Reports and Certifications:

The following items are Annual Reports for the 2021/2022 school year. Instructions for these reports can be found here.

The reports listed below are linked directly to its corresponding certification report in NEO:

If you have questions about these reports, (i.e. what should be entered) please contact the subject specialist listed below:

If you have questions about accessing the reports, please call or email the helpdesk, 624-6896 or MEDMS.helpdesk@maine.gov

If you do not have credentials for Synergy or NEO, the district superintendent may grant access using the appropriate webform on the Helpdesk Page: Access Request Form