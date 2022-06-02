BERMUDA-BASED HEAD OF RISK MANAGEMENT, JARED SIDDLE, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Jared Siddle

Global risk executive Jared Siddle is the second in Bermuda to have attained this elite designation.

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Jared Siddle of Hamilton, Bermuda.Jared is the Head of Risk Management for Clarien Bank Limited in Bermuda. Over his career, he has managed global risk and compliance teams in over 26 countries. His past work includes leading as the Head of Risk Management for Vanguard and the Head of Risk Management for Fidelity International, both roles based in London, England. Jared earned his Executive MBA from École des Ponts Business School in Paris and his BSc with Honours from City Of London Polytechnic. He is a Certified Enterprise Risk Professional with the American Bankers Association and a Certified Fellow of the Institute of Risk Management."Jared's global experience and perspective are emblematic of the diversity of perspectives the DCRO Institute promotes for boards and senior executive leadership," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Welcoming him into the distinguished club of our alumni is further validation of both his commitment to advancing the governance of risk-taking and the quality of our community," he continued."The Certificate in Risk Governance is an excellent course for Chief Risk Officers and board members to grasp and understand the full array of risks and governance matters facing organisations today," said Mr. Siddle. "There is no better risk investment for yourself, your stakeholders, and the Boards you serve," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

