Address by the Head of State – Hon. Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II

SAMOA, June 2 - Celebration of Samoa’s 60 years of the Independence; 01 June 2022

As we come together to celebrate 60 years of our independence, we ponder on God’s mercy, guidance and protection over Samoa. We reflect with thanksgiving and praise, for He has steered our course safely through the fury of storms and life’s challenges.

Today is certainly a day to celebrate the success of our democracy. We remember the sacrifices and farsighted vision of our forefathers to strive for independence. However, on this occasion we should also, with introspection consider what remains to be done. We know we would achieve independence in the true sense only when we are able to banish hardship and ensure all citizens fully enjoy the fruits of national development, while having full opportunities to contribute to it. This would be possible only when we learn from our failures and build on our successes.

Today, is significant as the whole country is taking part in this day of thanksgiving. From the government to districts and villages, to various sectors of the economy, our development partners, the Samoan diaspora, our athletes, the spiritual role of our clergies and prayer warriors, and in particular our children, a source of our strength; are acknowledged with sincere gratitude.

I thank all churches and prayer groups in Samoa. Thank you for continuing to dutifully uplift our country, leaders and our people in prayers and supplications before the Lord. I firmly believe that your commitment to seek the Lord’s direction for Samoa, is central to why our country remains peaceful and harmonious.

I thank the Honourable Prime Minister and Cabinet for their leadership of the government. Our independence celebration is unique and historical with the Honourable Prime Minister – Fiame Naomi Mataafa being the first female Prime Minister for Samoa in 60 years. May you lead Samoa with wisdom into the future.

Let me acknowledge the Honourable Speaker of the House and Members of Parliament. It is my prayer that the love of God remains the rock and flagship of your calling, as you seek to pursue the best for Samoa.

I thank His Honour the Chief Justice and the Justices of the Courts for continuing to uphold the integrity of the Judiciary.

I acknowledge the contribution of our communities at all levels of village governance. Your joint efforts to help government to accomplish economic resilience and sustainability, health and good hygiene standards, and to uphold peace and harmony in your respective districts and villages, play a prominent role in the successful implementation of our development aspirations and plans.

We are thankful for the continuing assistance and support of all our development partners. Your contributions to Samoa in the spirit of genuine partnerships has helped us respond to multiple challenges due to climate change and the COVID 19 pandemic.

To our Samoan diaspora, I thank you for supporting your families at home. Your talents and shared diverse experiences continue to benefit our country in many ways.

Come, let us build a nation in which—our women—are able to realize their full potential—from shaping the future of their families to shaping the future of the nation. It is our collective responsibility to empower them economically, socially, educationally and also politically.

We must develop our society by keeping national interests utmost in our minds. If our economy is not strong, and if we are not self-reliant in important matters of national security, then we cannot successfully face external challenges. You are aware that these days the global economy is passing through a difficult phase. The pace of economic growth has come down in all countries of the world. Samoa has also been affected by these adverse external conditions.

While we cannot do much about the conditions that prevail outside our country; we must make every effort to resolve any problems inside our country so that our economic growth and the creation of employment opportunities in the country are again positioned and poised for a sustainable and resilient recovery post pandemic.

The theme for our 60 years of independence – ‘to sail with faith’ is a revelation and guidance to our journey into the future. The Bible declares that ‘faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen’. It also ascertains that we should walk by faith and not by sight. May we continue to have fervent faith in the Lord, for He has promised that He will never leave nor forsake us.

God bless the celebration of our 60 years of independence.

SOIFUA.