Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market Prognosticated For A Ravishing Growth By 2028 | Blue Origin, Astrobotic

High private funding, increasing efforts by various space agencies for deep space exploration missions and growing public sector interest in space sector

Market Size – USD 385.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3 %, Market Trends – Unmanned spacecraft segment dominated other segments in the deep space exploration and technology market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep space exploration and technology market size is expected to reach USD 630.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as high private funding in the space sector, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, increasing efforts by various space agencies to engage in deep space exploration missions, and rising interests across the public sector.

Advancements in deep space exploration and technology is driving an increasing number of missions being planned by various space agencies to investigate celestial bodies such as Earth’s moon, Mars surface, Jupiter’s moon, Saturn’s moon, the sun, and asteroids. Success of space exploration missions are dependent on the unique capabilities of humans, and quick decision making, cognitive adaptability, and versatility are critical requirements in such activities.

Robots are also used to achieve exploration goals that can benefit humankind. Deep space exploration has led to immense technological and scientific advancements in health and medicine, transportation, consumer goods, energy and environment, information technology, and industrial applications. These are other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Deep Space Exploration and Technology market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Deep Space Exploration and Technology market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Airbus Defense & Space,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

The Boeing Company,

SpaceX,

Blue Origin,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Thales Alenia Space,

Astrobotic,

MAXAR Technologies, Inc., and

Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Key Highlights From the Report

On 9 April 2022, SpaceX launched first all-private crew for to the International Space Station. The flight was termed as a milestone in commercialization of spaceflight, and is a result of partnership between Space X, Axiom, and NASA. NASA furnished the launch site and will also take responsibility of the astronauts as they start their eight-day mission of biomedical and science research while the spaceflight will be in orbit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to increase in space budget by NASA and high investments by private companies.

Additionally, presence of a number of private companies such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SpaceX, and Blue Origin in the U.S. are focusing on making large investments in spacecraft technologies and initiatives. This coupled with major government spending is expected to continue to support North America market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep space exploration and technology market based on technology mode, application, subsystem, mission type, end use, and region:

Technology Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Rockets

Landers

Robots

Satellites

Orbiters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Moon Exploration

Transportation

Orbital Infrastructure

Mars Exploration

Subsystem Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Propulsion System

Chemical

Non-chemical

Navigation & Guidance System

Command & Control System

Others

Mission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Manned Mission

Unmanned Mission

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Government Space Agencies

Commercial

Military

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Deep Space Exploration and Technology market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Deep Space Exploration and Technology in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Deep Space Exploration and Technology in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Deep Space Exploration and Technology?

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

