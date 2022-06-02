Martech Market Future Demand, Business Strategies, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid digital transformation and technological advancements are key factors driving martech market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 245.64 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 44.4%, Market Trends – Implementation of data privacy laws” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global martech market size reached USD 245.64 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 44.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing digital transformation, rapid technological advancements, and steady shift in consumer behavior with changing technological trends such as omnipresent communication are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Major companies have shifted focus from customer acquisition to customer retention and growth, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, whereby consumers rapidly transitioned to online channels for information, connections, and entertainment. Increasing customer engagement on online channels and high demand for superior quality experience, which requires intelligent handling solutions and secure collection of customer data, are some of the other major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

According to research, majority of customer interactions occurred through digital channels in July 2020, which was 36% higher than a few months prior. Increasing competition in the market and a number of new entrants is expected to boost demand for martech solutions. Rapid adoption of automation for better optimization of marketing plans and campaigns is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market. Automation of tasks such as email marketing, ad campaigns, and social media posting enables higher efficiency and a more personalized experience for consumers, which boosts customer experience and scalability of business, and companies are realizing the potential and deploying new solutions.

A novel report on global Martech market is offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies.

Key Highlights From the Report

Digital marketing segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for improved experience on various online channels with proper tracking of online journey of customer is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment.

Increasing online engagement between customer and brand, whether Business-to-Business (B2B) or Business-to-Customer (B2C), is one of the primary reasons for high-value investments by major companies in digital transformation. High-quality user experience and productivity are key factors for various enterprises to utilize more advanced and scalable martech solutions.

Content marketing tools segment accounted for a major revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for automating and streamlining time-intensive processes for improved productivity as well as marketing campaigns with faster responses, and real-time analytics are key factors driving demand for martech solutions.

Increasing demand for various core marketing strategies such as Content Management System (CMS), Data Management Platform (DMP), and Customer Relationship Manager (CRM), among others to gain audience insights for result-driven marketing campaigns are expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period

Regional Overview:

The global Martech market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Martech market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Estimote, Inc., Zebra Technologies, InMarket, Tackle.io, Foursquare, and Unacast.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global martech market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Digital Marketing

Offline Marketing

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Social media tools

Content marketing tools

Rich media tools

Automation tools

Data & analytics tools

Sales enablement tools

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Information technology

Retail & e-commerce

Healthcare

Media & entertainment

Sports & events

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2019-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2030

Forecast Years: 2022-2030

Global Martech Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Martech market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Martech market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Martech market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Martech industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Thank you for reading our report.

Martech Market, Emerging Trends, Regional Overview, Growth Strategies, Forecast 2030