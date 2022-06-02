Transmission and Distribution Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 421.70 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.72% | The Brainy Insights

The government subsidies & incentives for encouraging the development and integration of smart transmission and distribution structures will also provide lucrative opportunities for the transmission and distribution market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global transmission and distribution market is expected to grow from USD 255.62 billion in 2021 to USD 421.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Population growth, fast urbanization, and industrialization have contributed to increased energy demand. With the rising reliance on electricity for the functioning of economies, the popularity and adoption of digitalization and automation have produced new energy demands. Consumer desire for high-end appliances, electronics, smart houses, and offices fitted with technologically driven equipment has increased as disposable income increases, increasing energy usage. Therefore, the increasing energy demands will drive the transmission and distribution market. Market participants are developing new products and solutions to help conserve energy during transmission and distribution. In the transmission and distribution market, increasing investments in research and development of sustainable and energy-efficient equipment will provide lucrative opportunities. In developed countries, transmission and distribution infrastructure is outdated and incompatible with modern, more dependable, durable, and efficient components, which may limit industry expansion. Similarly, the global transmission and distribution market's growth may be limited by its increased reliance on coal imports for energy production.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global transmission and distribution market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Siemens Energy, a Siemens subsidiary, unveiled its new Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC) PLUS in September 2020, expanding grid stability options. The UPFC PLUS assists system operators in grid stabilization in alternating-current grids by dynamically managing load flow.



Market Growth & Trends



The growing population has increased the demand for electricity in developing economies. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are also driving energy consumption. Smart grids will dominate the energy & power sector in the coming years as they are more efficient & thereby reduce power and carbon emissions. The technological advancements in transmission and distribution will reduce power loss and carbon footprints. The durability and efficiency of smart power grids will help governments in meeting the rising energy demands, contributing significantly to the growth of the global transmission and distribution market. Government subsidies & incentives [provided for the development & production of advanced transformers, wires, cables, conductors, circuits, and switchgear that are durable, fast, cost-effective, reliable, and energy-efficient will also aid in developing the transmission and distribution market. The broad spectrum of applications ranging from lighting, heating, and cooling to electronics and appliances will further contribute to the growth of this market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the underground transmission segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 122.69 billion.



The transmission cable type segment is divided into the underground transmission, sub-transmission, & overhead transmission. In 2021, the underground transmission segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 122.69 billion.



• The switchgear segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into switchgear, transmission tower, transformer, power cables, and wires, & others. Over the forecast period, the switchgear segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6%.



• In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 117.58 billion.



The application segment was divided into industrial, commercial, residential & others. In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 117.58 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Transmission and Distribution Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global transmission and distribution market, with a market share of around 38% and 97.13 billion of market revenue in 2021. However, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The transmission and distribution market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the transmission and distribution market in the Asia Pacific. Rapid urbanization has increased energy demands in developing economies. The advent of industrialization 4.0 in this region has significantly contributed to this rising energy needs, thereby contributing to the transmission and distribution market development. China stands second in energy consumption after the United States, given its population, growing economy, and booming industrial sector; the Chinese market is shifting towards developing smart power grids to keep the growing momentum of their economy.



Key players operating in the global transmission and distribution market are:



• ABB Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Larsen & Turbo

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Kirloskar Group

• Eaton

• Engine

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• EDF



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global transmission and distribution market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Transmission Cable Type:



• Underground Transmission

• Sub-Transmission

• Overhead Transmission



Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Product Type:



• Switchgears

• Transmission Tower

• Transformer

• Power Cables and Wires

• Others



Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Application:



• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others



About the report:



The global transmission and distribution market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



