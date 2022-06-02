Eco Friendly Bitumen Market Analysis, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 118.98 Thousand in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increasing investment by private and public enterprises to promote R&D on eco-friendly bitumen

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global eco-friendly bitumen market size is expected to reach USD 118.98 thousand in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising concerns regarding the sustainability of roads and rapid development in global roadway and highway construction activities are some key factors driving eco-friendly bitumen market revenue growth. Eco-friendly bitumen has been proving to be very environment-friendly as opposed to crude oil derivatives. Since the substance is not burnt, it emits no carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and can be recycled and reused, which makes it eco-friendly as well as cost-effective. Cost benefits associated with eco-friendly bitumen is expected to boost demand in the building and construction industry, which will further drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Eco Friendly Bitumen market. The rising demand for the Eco Friendly Bitumen market is expected to drive the demand for Eco Friendly Bitumen market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the Eco Friendly Bitumen market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the market report include American Gilsonite Company, Shell plc, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ATDM CO. LTD, Avello Bioenergy, Cosmique Pvt. Ltd., Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Pvt. Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., and Mamz Asphalt Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of Eco Friendly Bitumen market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Eco Friendly Bitumen market

The report further analyses the changing Eco Friendly Bitumen market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Eco Friendly Bitumen market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

The report studies the historical data of the Eco Friendly Bitumen Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global eco-friendly bitumen market on the basis of source, grade, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Bio-Based Bitumen

Recycled Bitumen

Natural Bitumen

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Paving Grade Bitumen

Oxidized Bitumen

Hard Grade Bitumen

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Construction

Waterproofing

Paints and Coatings

Others

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Eco Friendly Bitumen market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., which is a Mexican multinational building materials company, launched VIAPATH asphalt. This product is an eco-friendly single asphalt solution, which can be used for cycle lanes and footpaths.

Waterproofing segment is expected to register a stable market revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to high preference and good hydrophobic properties. Bitumen is semi-solid form of petroleum that does not mix into water easily, which makes it water repellent.

The market in Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest revenue share during the forecast period on account of rising investment on infrastructure development in the region. Moreover, presence of major players such as Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Among others, is expected to augment growth of the eco-friendly bitumen industry during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Eco Friendly Bitumen Market Size Worth USD 168.17 Thousand in 2030