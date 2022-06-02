Global Gamification in Education Market Size to Hit USD 11670.18 Million by 2030 | Growing Usage of Digital Learning and Expanding Adoption of Cloud Computing to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

The growing use of cellphones and the incorporation of AR and VR into gamification are expected to give profitable chances for the gamification in education business to expand.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 860.13 million in 2021 to USD 11671.18 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.61% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Gamification is the practice of incorporating game concepts into nongame contexts such as a website, virtual communities, learning management, or company intranet in order to promote engagement. Gamification's purpose is to engage customers, workers, and partners in order to motivate them to cooperate, share, and interact. An engaging gamification program appeals to a user's emotions and quickly illustrates the best activities that an audience may accomplish that have an influence on mutually shared goals. When workers or consumers interact with gamification software, they receive quick performance feedback and are led to the following steps to reach new goals. Gamification in learning is the use of game-based components such as scoring points, peer rivalry, collaboration, and score tables to increase engagement, assist students in the assimilation of new material, and assess their understanding. It may be used for classroom subjects, but it is also extensively employed in self-teaching applications and courses, demonstrating that the impacts of gamification do not end when we reach adulthood.



Gamification in education market is estimated to grow in the following years due to the increasing usage of virtualized technology and online learning. In addition, the rising proclivity of institutes and businesses to use gamification platforms to provide flexible and inventive learning is expected to enhance the market in the future years. Furthermore, government initiatives to expand e-learning and learning resources are expected to boost the market throughout the estimated period. Technology pervades many aspects of daily life and has changed the way people dwell, buy, study, travel, consume, meet some people, and socialize. Policymakers are beginning to seriously consider the possible benefits of adopting technology to reduce teacher burden. The global market for gamification in education is motivating learners to embrace web-based gamification solutions, which are being pushed by the growing usage of digital learning and expanding adoption of cloud computing among enterprises.

Key players operating in the global gamification in education market are Microsoft, NIIT, MPS Interactive, D2L, Recurrence, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, Top Hat, Cognizant, Fundamentor, among others. To enhance their market position in the global gamification in the education market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



The cloud segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 56.7%.



The deployment model segment is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 56.7% and market revenue of 487.69 million. The benefits provided, such as increased security, low setup cost, ease of access, quicker mobilization, high availability, customizability, additional storage space, low maintenance costs, fully automated update of characteristics, and automatic licensing by vendors, are significant factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



The corporate training segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 54.2%.



The end-user segment is divided into corporate training and academics. The corporate training segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 54.2% and market revenue of 466.19 million. High levels of engagement are essential not only for employee growth and development but also for retaining employees. That is where gamification shines, capturing the learner's interest and making the training program entertaining and engaging.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Gamification in Education Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for global gamification in the education market, with a market share of around 34.3% and 295.02 million of the market revenue in 2021. Because of the region's increased availability and adoption of internet platforms, North America has a high potential for offering gamification-based learning to its students and therefore boosting education across the nation. Moreover, the early embrace of developing technology and the existence of a significant number of prestigious educational establishments, as well as their emphasis on interactive methods of teaching will drive the market growth in this region.



About the report:



The global gamification in education market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



