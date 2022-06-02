Smart Oven Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030
Increasing consumption of frozen and ready-to-eat food is a key factor driving smart oven market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Oven Market size reached USD 135.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and frozen food and rapid urbanization are key factors driving market revenue growth. A number of working individuals relocating for work or study purposes is resulting in increasing demand for smart appliances. Younger individuals are adopting a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle and are investing in smart ovens and other smart kitchen appliances. However, adoption of such devices is not limited to the younger generation. Consistent technological advancements and enhancement in user experience are driving demand for smart ovens. Technological benefits such as ability to control devices automatically, personalization of appliances as per need of user in addition to eco-friendly tech for energy and cost-effectiveness are resulting in smart ovens and other kitchen appliances gaining steady tractions.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1014
Time-saving, convenience, and flexibility are some of the considerations for both the working and younger generations owing to a hectic lifestyle and schedules. Rising expenses and cost are major concerns for working individuals who have shifted preference toward staying at home and preparing food instead of dining out. Efficient energy consumption and faster cooking time and early failure or fault detection owing to the built-in performance assessment system in smart ovens are some features driving steady adoption of smart ovens over conventional ovens. Accessibility, utilization of optics, and integration over various devices such as smartphones and tablets and others provides better control over food being cooked. The scanner on the smart oven reads the smart codes printed on ready-to-eat food packaging and provides related easy manual control, making it highly convenient for consumers.
Deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation and smart kitchen appliances are also contributing to high demand for smart ovens. However, interoperability of smart devices lead to vulnerabilities, and smart devices have access to information such as Wi-Fi passwords, residential addresses, and how to lock and unlock doors, among others, and devices are connected over a network of the user, which is a high level of security risk. As per the 2021 annual research report by the NCC Group, research on consumer IoT device security was conducted in May 2021 in collaboration with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA). During the initial research, 1,017 unique scans or hacking attempts were directed to a range of smart home devices, including thermostats, security cameras, and Wi-Fi kettles, among others. The attack continued to increase by 12,807 within a week, with 2,435 of those attempts for logging into a weak username and password-protected devices. Major concerns in the research was regarding connected cameras, which provided hackers access to camera streams.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1014
Key companies operating in the Smart Oven market include:
BSH Hausgeräte GmbH
Breville Pty Ltd.
Haier Group
AB Electrolux
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
LG Electronics
Sharp Corporation
Samsung
Whirlpool Corporation
Sub-Zero Group, Inc.
Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Smart Oven Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Oven industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-oven-market
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Countertop segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in 2021. Availability of various options in size for space-saving and comparatively more cost-effective than built-in ovens are major factors expected to drive growth of the segment during the forecast period. Lightweight, energy efficiency, and portability features of countertop ovens enable low-cost installation and easy replacement.
Offline segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period. Majority of consumers prefer to inspect kitchen appliances and supported utilities before making a purchase decision. Availability of various options and being able to compare in offline stores is increasing demand and sales of smart ovens through offline channels among consumers. Personalized recommendation as per specific need of consumers from outlet personnel is also among some of the key factors which customers prefer for guidance to make informed decisions.
Residential segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2021. Rapid modernization and hectic work schedule and lifestyle of consumers is leading to a rapid shift towards adoption of smart ovens. Increasing focus on more healthy nutrition and diet, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in smart ovens that enables selecting a recipe and preparing food at predetermined temperature and in specific cooking time without need for manual intervention are expected to support revenue growth. Multitasking capability with auto-shutdown feature, remote control, and self-cleaning functionality are other major factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.
Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing technological advancements, modernization of kitchen infrastructure, and rapid adoption of innovative and smart appliances for smart homes is driving smart oven market revenue growth. Remote accessibility as well as interoperability across various kitchen appliances and room devices such as room lights, sensors, thermostats, and smart chimneys, among others are factors driving growth of the market.
On 12 January 2021, Weber-Stephen Products, LLC (Weber), which is a global leader in innovative and high-performance grilling appliances, purchased June, which is a smart appliance and technology company that developed June Oven and JuneOS. Acquisition included technology, proprietary software, intellectual property, and the June Oven line of products and accessories. Weber Connect platform is driven by operating system of June, which will be provided in grilling appliances as well.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1014
Emergen Research has segmented the global remote access solutions market on the basis of structure, distribution channel, application, connectivity, and region:
Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Built-in
Countertop
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Residential
Commercial
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Near-Field Communication (NFC)
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players in the Smart Oven industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of Smart Oven?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
Browse Similar Reports:
Cancer Imaging Systems Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-imaging-systems-market
Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-radiology-market
Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cerebral-palsy-treatment-market
Electronic Medical Records Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-medical-records-market
Predictive Biomarkers Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-biomarkers-market
Smart Stethoscope Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-stethoscope-market
Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market
Pectin Market-https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pectin-market
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+16047579756 ext.
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn