Smart Oven Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Increasing consumption of frozen and ready-to-eat food is a key factor driving smart oven market revenue growth

Smart Oven Market Size – USD 2.1 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.1%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization and modernization and rising per capita income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Oven Market size reached USD 135.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and frozen food and rapid urbanization are key factors driving market revenue growth. A number of working individuals relocating for work or study purposes is resulting in increasing demand for smart appliances. Younger individuals are adopting a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle and are investing in smart ovens and other smart kitchen appliances. However, adoption of such devices is not limited to the younger generation. Consistent technological advancements and enhancement in user experience are driving demand for smart ovens. Technological benefits such as ability to control devices automatically, personalization of appliances as per need of user in addition to eco-friendly tech for energy and cost-effectiveness are resulting in smart ovens and other kitchen appliances gaining steady tractions.

Time-saving, convenience, and flexibility are some of the considerations for both the working and younger generations owing to a hectic lifestyle and schedules. Rising expenses and cost are major concerns for working individuals who have shifted preference toward staying at home and preparing food instead of dining out. Efficient energy consumption and faster cooking time and early failure or fault detection owing to the built-in performance assessment system in smart ovens are some features driving steady adoption of smart ovens over conventional ovens. Accessibility, utilization of optics, and integration over various devices such as smartphones and tablets and others provides better control over food being cooked. The scanner on the smart oven reads the smart codes printed on ready-to-eat food packaging and provides related easy manual control, making it highly convenient for consumers.

Deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation and smart kitchen appliances are also contributing to high demand for smart ovens. However, interoperability of smart devices lead to vulnerabilities, and smart devices have access to information such as Wi-Fi passwords, residential addresses, and how to lock and unlock doors, among others, and devices are connected over a network of the user, which is a high level of security risk. As per the 2021 annual research report by the NCC Group, research on consumer IoT device security was conducted in May 2021 in collaboration with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA). During the initial research, 1,017 unique scans or hacking attempts were directed to a range of smart home devices, including thermostats, security cameras, and Wi-Fi kettles, among others. The attack continued to increase by 12,807 within a week, with 2,435 of those attempts for logging into a weak username and password-protected devices. Major concerns in the research was regarding connected cameras, which provided hackers access to camera streams.

Key companies operating in the Smart Oven market include:

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Breville Pty Ltd.

Haier Group

AB Electrolux

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LG Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Samsung

Whirlpool Corporation

Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Smart Oven Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Oven industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Countertop segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in 2021. Availability of various options in size for space-saving and comparatively more cost-effective than built-in ovens are major factors expected to drive growth of the segment during the forecast period. Lightweight, energy efficiency, and portability features of countertop ovens enable low-cost installation and easy replacement.

Offline segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period. Majority of consumers prefer to inspect kitchen appliances and supported utilities before making a purchase decision. Availability of various options and being able to compare in offline stores is increasing demand and sales of smart ovens through offline channels among consumers. Personalized recommendation as per specific need of consumers from outlet personnel is also among some of the key factors which customers prefer for guidance to make informed decisions.

Residential segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2021. Rapid modernization and hectic work schedule and lifestyle of consumers is leading to a rapid shift towards adoption of smart ovens. Increasing focus on more healthy nutrition and diet, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in smart ovens that enables selecting a recipe and preparing food at predetermined temperature and in specific cooking time without need for manual intervention are expected to support revenue growth. Multitasking capability with auto-shutdown feature, remote control, and self-cleaning functionality are other major factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing technological advancements, modernization of kitchen infrastructure, and rapid adoption of innovative and smart appliances for smart homes is driving smart oven market revenue growth. Remote accessibility as well as interoperability across various kitchen appliances and room devices such as room lights, sensors, thermostats, and smart chimneys, among others are factors driving growth of the market.

On 12 January 2021, Weber-Stephen Products, LLC (Weber), which is a global leader in innovative and high-performance grilling appliances, purchased June, which is a smart appliance and technology company that developed June Oven and JuneOS. Acquisition included technology, proprietary software, intellectual property, and the June Oven line of products and accessories. Weber Connect platform is driven by operating system of June, which will be provided in grilling appliances as well.

Emergen Research has segmented the global remote access solutions market on the basis of structure, distribution channel, application, connectivity, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Built-in

Countertop

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Smart Oven industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Smart Oven?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

