Expanded Polysterene Market Report 2030 | Increasing use in the construction industry is expected to drive market revenue growth during Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Expanded Polystyrene market size was USD 9.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by high growth in the construction industry. Expanded Polysterene is one of the building materials that can improve a building's design and construction integrity. EPS is increasingly being used in numerous building constructions due to its long-term benefits and improvements in terms of energy efficiency, durability, and interior environmental quality.

Increase in demand for thermal insulation is also driving the market growth. Polystyrene is a transparent, colorless thermoplastic often used to manufacture foam board or beadboard insulation, as well as a form of loose-fill insulation made out of small polystyrene beads. Expanded Polysterene has a relatively low heat conductivity owing to its closed-cell structure, which contains 95 to 98% air. The foam's thermal insulation capabilities are excellent as the air trapped within the cells is a poor heat conductor. Polystyrene foams are commonly utilized as insulation materials during construction, such as structural insulated panel building systems and in insulating concrete forms as they are excellent thermal insulators. All of these factors, including the fact that insulation in construction installations can withstand a wide range of temperatures, humidity, and total assembly conditions along with its non-corrosive nature, are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Market Overview: The chemicals and materials industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses that differ in size, geography, business style, and end-market emphasis. These businesses are part of a larger ecosystem that includes oil, gas, coal, minerals, and bio-based products as raw materials on one hand and a diverse range of application industries on the other. Petrochemicals, diversified manufacturers, and specialized chemical industries have traditionally been divided into three categories.

Growing awareness among people related to healthcare awareness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements toward availability of various doses and concentrations for drug delivery are expected to significantly boost growth of the Expanded Polysterene market during the forecast period. Clinically applicable in the treatment of various diseases and ailments, Expanded Polysterene is increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry to cure hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), herpes simplex virus, and pseudorabies herpesvirus (PhV). In addition, increasing cases of gastric tumours among young individuals and rising chances of colorectal and leukemic cancer have created immense demand for heat treatment through consumption of houttuynia cordata that attacks SCG-7901 cells responsible for causing gastric cancer and stops their growth in body, which is expected to further boost the demand for Expanded Polysterene.

Major Companies Profiled in The Report:

Synthos

BASF SE

Sunpor

Ravago

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Versalis S.p.A.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Flint Hills Resources

and Sibur.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

White EPS

Grey EPS

Black EPS

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Packaging

Insulation

Foaming

Component Manufacturing

Chemical Intermediate

The global Positive Displacement Pumps market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in This report on the Expanded Polysterene Market

The report provides detailed information about the Expanded Polysterene market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the Expanded Polysterene market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of the product?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Expanded Polysterene market between 2021 and 2028?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the Expanded Polysterene market?

Which end-user is expected to undertake maximum adoption of the product during the forecast period?

Research Methodology – Expanded Polysterene Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Expanded Polysterene market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Expanded Polysterene market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Expanded Polysterene market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Expanded Polysterene market.

