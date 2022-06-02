Elevated Living Offers On-Demand Concierge Services to Residential Luxury Apartments

The multifamily industry leader in property technology (proptech), personal services, and a resident engagement program, has expanded its services.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living has announced the availability of its on-demand concierge services to residential luxury apartments.

Thanks to advancing technology and customers pushing for a better experience, old ways of doing business are being transformed. In fact, according to statistics (https://theonebrief.com/demand-growth-demand-economy/), 72 percent of Americans have used some sort of on-demand services.

“We offer your residents a new type of amenity and unlock new revenue streams for your asset,” said Elevated Living CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara. “From hotel style housekeeping services, health club rated personal trainers, to spa-like massage therapists, we hire the top talent in the industry to service your residents.”

Elevated Living, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. Since its launch in 2017, when the company activated the all-in-one technology platform, Koczwara has had one goal in mind: to deliver the best resident experience solution. Today, Elevated Living’s white label app and concierge services power Class A communities in urban cores across the nation.

Currently working with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, the company imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, the company aims to be the best solution for Class A communities in the country.

Elevated Living is solving the deterioration of the luxury resident experience, evident in today’s fragmented service industries, forcing residents to download multiple apps.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

