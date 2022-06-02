DNA Methylation Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

DNA Methylation Market Rising usage of DNA methylation technology in oncology research is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.08 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for DNA methylation technology in genome-wide DNA methylation patterns for aging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global DNA methylation market size reached USD 7.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising usage of DNA methylation technology in oncology research is expected to drive market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the DNA Methylation Market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

DNA sequencing segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of DNA methylation in DNA sequencing analyses such as pyro-sequencing and Illumina sequencing.

Bisulfite DNA modification segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the biotechnology industry.

Enzymes segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of enzymes in DNA methylation reactions during DNA sequencing analyses, such as pyro-sequencing and Illumina sequencing.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences, Inc., Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Abcam plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

Furthermore, the report divides the DNA Methylation Market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global DNA methylation market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Bisulfite DNA Modification

Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation

High-Resolution Melt Analysis

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA Sequencing

Oncology Research

Microarray

Immunological Assays

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Institutions

Research Laboratories

Others

· Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits

Instruments and Consumables

Others

· Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Overview of the DNA Methylation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the DNA Methylation industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

DNA Methylation Market Size Worth USD 7.79 Billion in 2030