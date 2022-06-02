Presence Of Real Hip-Hop Spirit And Inspirational Lyrics: Robot Releases A Magnificent New Album
‘Big Bank’ is a consortium of invigorating, alluring hip-hop music that strives to steer away from all bad thoughts from the audiences’ minds.COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robot, also known as Enos Taplin, is a new up-and-coming hip-hop artist whose music collection both inspires and innovates. This new consortium of music is both lyrically relatable and musically catchy in a way in which it delivers the core message with groove. The robot uses this unique outlook on music to continue to stay true to his craft.
The eclectic artist describes this produced music as extremely catchy, vibing, and overall interesting, emulating the true hip-hop spirit. Robot’s new albums are known for driving away any bad content vibes from other songs and embodying a feeling of sheer blissfulness and thankfulness. It is these melodies that then help create a sense of hope in the eyes of the audience.
This New Album is a product of Robot’s sheer hard work and painstaking collaborative effort with other artists. The rising star’s music is a product of the collective talent and effort of a number of different artists and companies such as Distrokid etc. al, studio engineers, among many others. This makes it a labor of love.
The already released Album ‘Big Bank’ has a total of 16 songs under the artist name “Flamz”. The newer albums include ‘Kick It Off’ which has a total of 18 songs under the artist name “Robot” and the Album ‘All Good’ with a total of 13 total to be released. This music is distributed by Distrokid with efficiency and commitment.
Inspired by the hip-hop greats, Taplin is committed to producing music with diligence and truthfulness. It is for this reason that the inspiring artist has worked so hard to produce this new collection of albums all of which emulate different emotions through melodious tunes and beautiful lyrics. ‘Kick It Off’ and ‘All Good’ are both albums that are a reflection of Robot’s work ethic and passion for music.
Stream the inspiring artist’s music on YouTube as well as Spotify and his website on the following link placed here https://robot.manificententertainment.com. Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email enostaplin913@gmail.com.
Enos Taplin Jr., aka Robot, is a self-employed licensed musician with immense expertise in making music. The artist sees music as a gateway to connection and hip hop specifically as a gateway to dance and laughter. The artist has many inspirations from the music industry that serves as the core motivator for his musical message.
The singer simply wishes to become a successful artist through his music with recognition and respect. It is for this reason that Robot works to create music that regales his fans with a unique outlook on life coupled with unforgettable beats that sync with the drum of one’s heartbeat and the speed of one’s thoughts.
