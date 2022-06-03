Patient NEWS is an Advertising Agency for Dentists

Submit Release
CANADA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 13, 2022: Patient NEWS is pleased to announce that they serve as an advertising agency for dentists. Their qualified digital marketing specialists understand the unique needs of the dental industry and strive to help dental offices effectively reach their target audience with engaging, informative content.

With Patient NEWS, dental offices can expect to work with an experienced advertising agency for dentists that takes a multichannel approach to digital marketing. Their team works closely with dentists to determine the best course for online advertising through their website, blog, social media accounts, and paid advertising to ensure the best results. They help dentists increase online visibility, increase office value, improve patient retention, and increase production.

Patient NEWS specializes in helping dentists find the best ways to reach new patients and inform individuals about the dental options available to restore and maintain their oral health. Effective advertising campaigns help dental offices grow and thrive with quality content posted in the right places to create a significant impact.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered by this advertising agency for dentists can find out more by visiting the Patient NEWS website or calling 1-888-377-2404.

About Patient NEWS: Patient NEWS is a digital marketing firm specializing in dental offices to help them get the desired results and build their online presence. Their experienced marketing professionals provide comprehensive digital marketing services that attract new patients and increase practice production. They take a multichannel approach to digital marketing for dentists.


Company: Patient NEWS
Telephone number: 1-888-377-2404
Email address: info@patientnews.com

Wayne Lavery
Patient News
+1 888-377-2404
info@patientnews.com
