Europe Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Size – USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, elbow discomfort, and others, is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedics diagnostic devices market size reached USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment has increased, due to rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, elbow discomfort, and others.

The study on the Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry.

𝐓𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1005

Arthritis is estimated to affect around 72 million people in the United States by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and therefore, demand for orthopedic diagnostic equipment is likely to increase in the United States, making it one of the most lucrative markets in the world. Increase in the number of old and obese people is also expected increase the adoption rate of orthopedics diagnostic devices and thus, drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services projections, the country\'s geriatric population would increase to 72.1 million by 2030, more than doubling from 2000. This is expected to increase demand for orthopedics diagnostic devices, as the geriatric population is more prone to orthopedic diseases, such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :Agilent GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Esaote S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., Planmed Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Stryker.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

X-ray systems segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of interventional X-ray systems, including C-arms and others, for image-guided surgeries. Advances in C-arms, including mini C-arms based on digital radiography and flat panel detectors, have been instrumental in driving demand for X-ray equipment globally.

Point of care segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising demand for point-of-care orthopedics diagnostic devices, among other healthcare devices, owing to increasing preference for portable and less obtrusive medical devices.

North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market over the forecast period, due to direct presence of key regional players, a strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North America orthopedics diagnostic devices market include use of new polymer materials and development of prosthetic devices as per functional needs of patients.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market trends The Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

X-ray Systems

Fluoroscopy

Doppler Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Quantitative Computed Tomography

High-resolution peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (HR-pQCT)

Weight Bearing CT (WBCT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Weight Bearing MRI

Other Devices

Other Diagnostic Devices

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Standalone

Point of Care

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pediatrics

Adults

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Prolapsed Disc

Bone Tumors

Acute Injuries

Trauma

Other Applications

Request for customization report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1005

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

What is the expected growth rate of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 ?

𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 @

Alopecia Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/brachytherapy-market

Brachytherapy Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Depression Treatment Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrosurgical-devices-market

Electrosurgical Devices Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioremediation-market

Bioremediation Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-in-healthcare-market

Big Data in Healthcare Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autorefractor-market

Autorefractor Market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-health-records-market

Digital Biomarkers Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-biomarkers-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.