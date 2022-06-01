Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,684 in the last 365 days.

From George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the relations between the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to evolve for the mutual benefit of our peoples. In this regard, our relations promise to offer opportunities for strategic convergence at the bilateral level, as well as through regional and multilateral arenas such as the European Union and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) dialogue. On this note, I am certain that the EaP continues to be a unique framework towards closer cooperation between the EU and its Eastern partners, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Above all, as the global community is facing challenging times that affect the very foundation of the entire international order, it is now more vital than ever to come together to address these issues of international and global concern.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes of good health and serenity, as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

George Vella

President of the Republic of Malta

You just read:

From George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.