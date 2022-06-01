From George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the relations between the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to evolve for the mutual benefit of our peoples. In this regard, our relations promise to offer opportunities for strategic convergence at the bilateral level, as well as through regional and multilateral arenas such as the European Union and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) dialogue. On this note, I am certain that the EaP continues to be a unique framework towards closer cooperation between the EU and its Eastern partners, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Above all, as the global community is facing challenging times that affect the very foundation of the entire international order, it is now more vital than ever to come together to address these issues of international and global concern.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes of good health and serenity, as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

George Vella

President of the Republic of Malta