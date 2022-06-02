Date Coach Gail Valentin to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BECKET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered why some women always get into the wrong relationship or an unfulfilling marriage while others seem to find their perfect partner simply and quickly? Are the successful women privy to some magic formula? Gail Valentin says yes, and that she uncovered it.

Gail Valentin is a date coach and former matchmaker who helps high-achieving women over 40 to attract the love of their lives—without wasting time dating the wrong men. With her strategic support and coaching steps, women can find love, and do so in months, not years.

“If we change our inner beliefs and heal our hurts, we will have new conversations and put forth a different energy. This helps us become successful at attracting and keeping real love,” Gail says. Gail should know, because she finally found a loving, caring, and eternal partner after too many years of unsatisfying relationships, and much soul searching to understand why. Gail put what she learned into her Win At Love coaching program, which changes the game for other women, and has now made it her mission to help others find a more ideal love.

Gail says her coaching is about love mastery. Once a woman finds her irresistible and magnetic self, it makes attracting the right man inevitable. But love is an inside job and requires work on ourselves. More than shifting your thinking, it’s about re-programming your beliefs and the powerful words we tell ourselves. Gail quotes the Arabic philosopher Rumi to explain it “your task is not to seek love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

Gail emphasizes that we only accept the love we think we deserve, and we must change that by erasing negative thoughts of being unworthy, unlovable or even uninterested. We must heal past wounds so that we make choices from our worth rather than our wounds. We must make better choices in finding a nurturing partner who will give us all that we deserve. Also, when we do find that wonderful guy, we have to work at the love relationship. Address conflicts. Agree to disagree. Discuss dreams and even intimacy openly without fear.

Learn more about the five key steps to uncover your love blocks, become magnetic, and attract and keep the perfect mate when you listen to the show. Gail will give us a mini master class on how to win at love during her chat with Jim Masters and invite interested women to get a copy of The Dating Woman’s Guide to Spotting Red Flags by visiting https://bit.ly/grab-dating-guide.

