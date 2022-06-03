Home projector vs commercial projector: What are the differences?
NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the difference between a home projector and a commercial projector?
What is the difference between a home projector and a commercial one? Can the two be mixed? For example, can I use an office projector at home? Can a home projector be used in a conference room?
First, a home projector and a commercial projector are used for different purposes, a home projector for watching videos and casting games at home while a commercial for dispalying PPT at meetings mostly in the office.
From different purposes, the functions and parameters differ in some aspects. Based on demands of users, the home projectors focus more on the entertainment functions, image quality, color performance,etc. Only the super clear image can promise a decent viewing experience.
In addition to colors, the brightness also counts. As watching movies are in a dim environment, the brightness requirement is not too high. While for commercical conferences, it does matter. Most of the meetings are held in bright daylight, so the brightness of the projector is more demanding. The general brightness of commercial projectors will be above 3000 lumens to basically ensure the clarity of the projected image in a bright daylight environment. Relatively speaking, the home projector display effect in the daytime is inferior. It is advisable to match the curtains with a good blackout.
Also, commercial projectors are more focused on efficiency, so whether from the operation UI interface or function are more simple and convenient, get started quickly and well adjusted. Home projectors generally have more features such as autofocus, MEMC, HDR decoding, keystone correction, audio effects, etc. These are all for a better experience.
Commercial projectors are brighter with high resolution, and will have a clearer picture, but the ease of use and smoothness is not as good as home projectors. And generally, commercial ones are bulb machines, whose service life will be relatively short.
Home projectors are more limited as commercial because of their brightness.
As for whether the commercial projector can be used at home, the answer is yes, but it is generally larger, some may also need to be suspended, this depends on how you choose.
