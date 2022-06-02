Strategies For Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the refrigerated warehousing and storage market size is expected to grow from $140.77 billion in 2021 to $155.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The refrigerated warehousing and storage market is expected to grow to $222.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market consists of sales of refrigerated warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. Establishments in the refrigerated warehousing and storage industry provide services such as blast freezing, tempering, and modified atmosphere storage services.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Trends

Warehouses are increasingly using mobile technologies to efficiently monitor warehouse operations. Mobile technology includes the use of tablets, smartphones, mobile printers, and other handheld devices for communication and information. These devices make use of GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology. Technicians operating forklifts and automated material handling equipment in a warehouse are using mobile technologies to obtain information on troubleshooting, repairs, and work orders. This gives warehouse managers access to equipment status and performance reports and enables them to track warehouse operations around the clock. Wearable technology such as smart glass is being integrated with warehouse management systems to improve hands-free mobility for workers.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Segments

The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is segmented:

By Type: Cold Storage, Frozen Storage

By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Others

By Geography: The global refrigerated warehousing and storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refrigerated warehousing and storage market overviews, refrigerated warehousing and storage industry analysis and forecasts market size and refrigerated warehousing and storage global market growth, refrigerated warehousing and storage global market share, refrigerated warehousing and storage market segments and geographies, refrigerated warehousing and storage global market players, refrigerated warehousing and storage global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The refrigerated warehousing and storage global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AmeriCold Logistics/Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries, Nichirei Corporation, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Co, Burris Logistics, Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Agro Merchants North America Holdings LLC, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., and Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

