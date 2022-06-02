Strategies For Global Planting Machines Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Planting Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Planting Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Planting Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the planting machines market size is expected to grow to $66.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The workforce shortage in agriculture is expected to drive the planting machines market growth.

The planting machines market consists of sales of planting machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing planting machines including precision planters (row crop), grain drills, broadcasters, potato planters, vegetable planters, and others.

Global Planting Machines Market Trends

Major players operating in the planting market are focusing on introducing advanced technologies to decrease cost and boost production. According to the planting machines market analysis, the companies are introducing drones for planting seeds that address the labor shortage and also give higher productivity. For instance, in May 2020, XAG, a China-based company engaged in manufacturing agricultural drones launched a new drone for rice seeding, to relieve the shortage of labor in agriculture. Moreover, in September 2020, Dendra Systems, a manufacturer of global ecosystem restoration tools raised $10 million in Series A to restore the ecosystem by drone.

Global Planting Machines Market Segments

The global planting machines market is segmented:

By Machinery: Seed Drill, Planters, Air Seeders, Others

By Design: Automatic, Mechanical

By Type: Planting Machinery, Fertilizing Machinery

By Geography: The global planting machines market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Planting Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides planting machines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global planting machines market, planting machines global market share, planting machines global market segments and geographies, planting machines market players, planting machines market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The planting machines market global report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Planting Machines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGCO Corp, Bourgault Industries Ltd, Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co, ISEKI & Co. Ltd, Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

